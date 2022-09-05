ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eater

The $400 Million UnCommons Campus Adds Yet Another Restaurant to Its Lineup

A new Mexican steakhouse is moving into the UnCommons complex in southwest Las Vegas. The mixed-use shopping and dining area is open now and more restaurants are being added, including J. Blanco, which is slated to open in early 2023. The design of the 3,500-square-foot restaurant and bar is vibrant and airy, highlighted by natural light and lush plants. The menu features dishes like La Ultima Cena, an 18-ounce Tomahawk ribeye with citrus butter, esquites, and jalapeno mashed potatoes. Tequila and cocktails with citrus juices round out the cocktail menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Bodega Bagel finds a permanent home in Henderson

Are you a Downtown foodie who found your new favorite bagel in Las Vegas at Sonia El-Nawal’s Bodega Bagel pop-up at Vegas Test Kitchen last year? Or does your devotion go back further, to when the Libyan-born, Lebanon-raised chef transformed her Rooster Boy Cafe in Desert Shores into a pick-up bagel and pastry shop during the uncertain times of 2020?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Lamaii's expansion continues elevating the Henderson dining scene

An old friend moved to my neighborhood a few months back, and we’ve been spending lots of time together. I head over to hang out after work, on weekends and even during my lunch break, since our relationship centers on food. And I can truly say, having Lamaii close by has made my life better.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways adds 8 new routes to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you’re looking to get away, one airline is offering more flight destinations from Las Vegas, with flights starting at just under $30. Breeze Airways announced eight new cities you can fly to from Las Vegas, including Jacksonville, Westchester, Huntsville, Norfolk, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Charleston, and Akron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fb101.com

Seven Oh Brew Brings Oktoberfest to Las Vegas

Guests will eat, drink, and be merry throughout the weekend’s Oktoberfest celebration. Las Vegas’ inaugural authentic Oktoberfest, presented by Seven Oh Brew, will be held at The Orleans Arena Festival Grounds, offering much more than German beer and pretzels. The four-day celebration, September 29 to October 2, of German culture and heritage will feature a traditional German food menu, a variety of local food trucks, tasting activations, and an exclusive Oktoberfest brew,
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle

The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas visitors win big at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two people are going home with a little extra cash after their trip to Las Vegas. Harry Raid Internation Airport shared the news on Twitter, stating the guests collectively took home about $25,000 at airport slots on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Breeze Airways...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New bagel shop, Bodega Bagel, to open in Henderson on Tuesday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Bagel lovers, listen up: A new New York-style bagel shop is opening in Henderson this week. Bodega Bagel will host a grand opening on Tuesday, September 6, at its location on Eastern and St. Rose. The pop-up turned brick-and-mortar was established by Chef Sonia El-Nawal,...
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Top 5: Las Vegas One Of The 'Rudest' Cities In America

Well, well, guess who made the Top 5 Rudest Cities in America...Las Vegas! The Mike & Carla Morning Show was quite surprised to find out that our own city made it into the Top 5 as one of the “rudest” cities in the country!. There’s a new study...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Palms Casino Resort Rocked Labor Day Weekend 2022

Palms Casino Resort Rocked Labor Day Weekend 2022 – Photo Recap. Community Donation Presentation, Ribbon Cutting, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, P. Diddy, and More Mark the Last Blast of Summer. Celebrating the unofficial end of summer, Palms Casino Resort welcomed back the iconic Pearl Theater with a community...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Veggie Buck Truck' set to return to Las Vegas valley for fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pop-Up Produce Markets are returning to serve the Las Vegas community with dates over the next three months. The Southern Nevada Health District says six markets are scheduled for the Bonneville Transit Center downtown and the SNHD Decatur office starting this month. Patrons can pay...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News 12

Bradley International Airport offers nonstop service to Las Vegas

There is a new nonstop flight being offered at Bradley International Airport. Breeze Airways is offering service twice a week to Las Vegas. For a limited time, a one-way ticket is just $69 for future flights. That deal is only available until Sept. 13. Purchase before then to use on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)

You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
LAS VEGAS, NV

