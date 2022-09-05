Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
New Richmond homicide suspect appears in court Thursday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The woman charged with homicide in New Richmond on Aug. 29 appears in court Thursday. 53-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond, who is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, appeared for a status conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
Eau Claire man injured after police involved shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Late Sunday night, two Eau Claire officers responded to a home on the city’s northeast side where a man inside was armed with a gun. According to a release, officers confronted the man and fired their weapons at him. He was injured and...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Justice Department DCI Handling Police-Involved Shooting
The Wisconsin Justice Department’s DCI is handling a Sunday night shooting involving Eau Claire police officers. Two officers are on routine administrative assignment while the shooting is reviewed. They were responding to a disturbance report on the city’s north side just before midnight. Witnesses told them a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Investigating Incident in Eau Claire
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the City of Eau Claire that occurred on the night of Sunday, September 4th. At approximately 11:40 p.m., Eau Claire Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on...
Two injured in crash following vehicle chase near Arcadia
Authorities said the driver crashed the vehicle on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road.
WEAU-TV 13
Man missing from St. Croix County found safe, silver alert cancelled
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - He has been found safe. The silver alert is cancelled. ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A silver alert is issued for 78-year-old Donald Wannemacher. According to the alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Wannemacher is missing from Downing, Wis. in St. Croix County....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Polk County man dies after August motorcycle crash
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Polk County man is dead due to injuries he suffered in an Aug. 26 motorcycle crash on Highway 65 near Highway 8 east of St. Croix Falls. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Daniel Forsberg of Amery was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 65 when he hit a deer at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 26 about a half-mile south of Highway 8.
WEAU-TV 13
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
BAY CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of the two people killed in a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday have been released by law enforcement. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, Minn., died when the experimental aircraft they were flying crashed into a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport near Highway 35.
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin
A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8. Forsberg, was riding northbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drydenwire.com
Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to structure fire in Fairchild
FAIRCHILD, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Fairchild Wednesday night. According to our photographer at the scene, the fire was located off Main Street in Fairchild, near Berger Hardwoods LLC. WEAU hasn’t received any information from crews at the scene yet. We’ll bring you more...
Head-On Crash Near Winona Sends Three to Hospital
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized as the result of a head-on crash near Winona late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates a two-door car, driven by 28-year-old Mickel Frisch of Goodview, MN, was traveling south on Hwy. 43 when it collided with a northbound pick-up truck between the Winona city limits and the Hwy. 43/I-90 interchange around 10:50 a.m. Frisch and his passenger, 19-year-old Angel Wallace of Winona, were transported to a La Crosse Hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed
BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are dead after a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 around 1:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property. It was determined a plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. at 12:20 p.m. for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Carve-In on the Chippewa
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Wood Carving Guild will be hosting a Carve-In on the Chippewa on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10am to 4pm at VFW Post 305 (1300 Starr Ave.) in Eau Claire. The event is free to attend and will include demonstrations and items for...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Sept. 06, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wwisradio.com
Chippewa Falls Girl’s Alleged Killer Seeks Return To Juvenile Court
The lawyer for the boy accused of killing a ten-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls wants his client’s case moved back to juvenile court. The case is in Chippewa County’s adult court system for now. The 14-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree homicide and with sexual assault. Before a preliminary hearing could start Thursday, attorney Michael Cohen announced plans to file for a reverse waiver hearing, with the goal of sending the case back to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for the 29th. Ten-year-old Lily Peters was killed in April.
