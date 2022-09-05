TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO