Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Big rig rolls over on I-35
A truck driver declined to be treated for injuries after his big rig rolled over in eastern Lyon County early Wednesday. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said the 18-wheeler went out of control shortly after 4 a.m. while heading south, about one mile east of the Road R1 exit. The...
KVOE
Trial dates set in Chase County shooting
Trial is coming before the end of this year in the case of a Milford man accused of shooting an Emporia man in western Chase County this past spring. Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson set a three-day trial beginning Dec. 13 as part of a hearing this week for 38-year-old Eric McClure. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 5.
2 sent to Topeka hospital after colliding with semi
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals walked away with only minor injuries Wednesday morning after crashing into the back of a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 24. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Freightliner was stopped in the median waiting to turn on Highway 24 when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Chevy […]
Emporia gazette.com
New bridge raising begins near Emporia
The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Three afternoon crashes keep crews busy
Three crashes with injuries kept Lyon County first responders busy from the lunch hour on Tuesday. But only one person went to a hospital. The crash which required an ambulance occurred at West Sixth Avenue and Rural St. around 2:45 p.m. One car struck a power pole but did not...
WIBW
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four individuals fleeing from a hit and run incident prompted Topeka High School to go into secure campus Thursday morning. 13 NEWS learned the incident that prompted the lockdown was a hit and run that happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of SW Western Ave. and SW Munson Ave. Police received reports of four people running from the scene north towards Topeka High School.
3 hospitalized after Riley County rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. A 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, Manhattan, near the intersection of E. Riley Avenue and Fort Riley Boulevard outside Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
DNA used to identify crash victim in Greenwood County
GREENWOOD COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol was forced to use DNA to positively identify a victim in a deadly crash earlier this summer. On Aug. 4, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in a Greenwood County head-on collision. According to the KHP, at 10:11 p.m. on Aug. 4. a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
No hospital trips needed after reported injury wrecks in downtown Emporia, near DeBauge Family Sports Complex
A pair of reported injury crashes Tuesday led to no hospital transports but tied up traffic at their respective locations. One wreck happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Roads 180 and G. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says an eastbound Midland Care shuttle bus on Road 180 collided broadside with a northbound pickup on Road G, tipping the truck on its side and spilling its trailer load of lawn mowers.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
Ogden crash sends 2 to hospital
OGDEN (KSNT) – Two passengers riding in a Ford Transit 150 van were taken to Via Ascension Hospital for evaluation after an injury crash Wednesday morning. It happened near the intersection of E. Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd., according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers responded to the crash outside Ogden around 5:45 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
WIBW
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Longtime Emporia business owner remembered as a “force”
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Emporia businesswoman is being remembered as a “force” by local leaders. KVOE reports that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, community leaders and local business owners fondly remembered longtime local business owner Sharon Ewing who passed away on Monday. According to KVOE, Ewing was...
Injuries reported in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
DSC_0839.JPG
Construction along Sixth Ave. expected to end in October. The headache is almost over. The city of Emporia expects construction along Sixth Avenue to …
WIBW
Jeep owners rally to help family of Wamego man injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people enjoyed the last unofficial day of summer Monday on Labor Day, members of a local Jeep owners group took time to help a family in need. The group met at late Monday morning at a gas station at S.W. 10th Avenue and Wanamaker Road before heading to Wamego, where it would present funds and food items to the family of Shawn Adams, who was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on crash Aug. 21 near Silver Lake.
5 youths, 2 adults arrested in Junction City burglary
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City. According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the […]
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
Comments / 0