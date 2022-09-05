ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KILKENNY, N.H. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said.

Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.

The hiker, whose name was not released, had been descending from Mount Cabot when she started experiencing a serious medical condition.

The hiker’s fiancé called 911 requesting assistance.

Members of the Berlin Fire Department and Berlin EMS responded directly to the trailhead and started hiking in, but the woman’s condition deteriorated and a National Guard helicopter rescue team was called.

The patient was hoisted into the helicopter just after 6 p.m., but she did not survive.

IN THIS ARTICLE
