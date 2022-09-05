ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them.

East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one person died. The name of the person killed wasn’t immediately released and there was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to the others, although police said some were taken to hospitals.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and is investigating along with the police department of the Cuyahoga County city. No arrests were immediately announced and details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

World’s second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy