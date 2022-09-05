ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung can't even describe the whirlwind of emotions he has gone through the past seven months, since shoulder surgery that took away the top prospect's opportunity to compete for a spot on the Texas Rangers roster in spring training.Now after initially thinking he might not get to play at all this season, Jung is set to make his big league debut Friday night after a month of Triple-A games. The Rangers plan to put Jung, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Texas Tech, on their 28-man active roster before the series...

