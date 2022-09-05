‘Same laughter, love, and tears’: The Osbournes reboot reality TV series in UK



Musician O zzy Osbourne and his TV personality wife, Sharon Osbourne, are set to reboot their reality TV series The Osbournes after moving back to the United Kingdom .

The Osbournes said they left Los Angeles and moved back to England over social and political concerns.

‘NOTHING’S UNITED’ ABOUT US: OSBOURNES ‘FED UP’ WITH GUN VIOLENCE, MOVING BACK TO UK

“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings . And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert. … It’s f***ing crazy,” Ozzy told the Guardian. “I don’t want to die in America. “

BBC announced it will release a 10-part series of 30-minute episodes that will air on BBC One and iPlayer, produced by Expectation.

(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) The Osbourne family has left Los Angeles and will share their new life in England through a BBC reality TV series. Pictured here in 2015, from left, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne pose for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards in London.



“I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving, and honest insight into their new life in the U.K.,” BBC spokeswoman Clare Sillery said.

The show, Home to Roost, will follow the first family of hard rock as it explores a new life on the 350-acre Welders House estate in Buckinghamshire.

“Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us — now they’re coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love, and tears,” said Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, Expectation's creative directors.

The show is set to be released to viewers in 2023.