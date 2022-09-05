ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Fat Leonard’s escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Three weeks before he faced sentencing, the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the biggest bribery investigations in U.S. military history made an escape as stunning and brazen as the case itself: U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared.
Dangerous Arsenic Levels Found in Manhattan Public Housing Leaving Over 3,500 Residents Without Safe Drinking Water

Dangerous levels of arsenic were found in one of the largest public housing complexes in Manhattan, and residents have been without safe drinking water for over a week. The residents of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex have been told to avoid the building’s tap water as officials continue to test the water. The complex is Manhattan’s largest public housing complex, and the water crisis has affected over 3,700 residents.
4 Russians Die After Drinking Surrogate Alcohol, 2 More Hospitalized

Surrogate alcohol has left several people dead in southwest Russia, the country's federal investigative body said. Surrogate alcohol, which can refer to non-beverage and/or illegally produced alcohols, resulted in the deaths of four people in Orenburg, the Russian Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said, according to a report by the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).
