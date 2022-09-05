Dangerous levels of arsenic were found in one of the largest public housing complexes in Manhattan, and residents have been without safe drinking water for over a week. The residents of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex have been told to avoid the building’s tap water as officials continue to test the water. The complex is Manhattan’s largest public housing complex, and the water crisis has affected over 3,700 residents.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO