Brit pensioner, 76, paraded in hood after being ‘caught with massive drug haul’ in India
A BRIT pensioner has been snapped surrounded by cops and masked by a black hood after being arrested in India over a huge drug haul. Stephen Slotwiner, 76, was arrested in the Indian state of Goa after he was allegedly caught with drugs at his rented accommodation. The bust -...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Broker who targeted Latinos in $3.2-million investment scheme is sentenced to prison
A stockbroker convicted of targeting low-income Latinos in fraud scheme is sentenced to 6½ years and ordered to pay $3.9 million in restitution.
Florida man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for swindling $1.3 million from women by pretending to be a doctor on dating sites
Brian Wedgeworth, 47, was sentenced scammed more than 30 women between 2016 and 2021, prosecutors said.
Coast Guard Busts Three Boats Off Texas Coast With Nearly 2,500 Pounds of Illegal Snapper
Since at least the 1840s, fishermen have flocked to the Gulf of Mexico for its abundance of red snapper. The impressive fish can reach over three feet in length and exceed 80 pounds in weight, making it one of the most popular sports fishes in the area. Due to overfishing,...
BBC
Fat Leonard: Malaysian businessman linked to US Navy scandal escapes
A Malaysian businessman at the heart of the worst scandal to hit the US Navy in modern times has escaped house arrest, the US Marshals Service has said. Leonard Glenn Francis, known as "Fat Leonard", cut his ankle bracelet off before disappearing from his home in San Diego, California. He...
Feds say captain saved himself as California boat fire killed 34. But prosecution hits a wall
Conception dive boat Captain Jerry Boylan's criminal prosecution has become a battle over negligence on the seas.
One Green Planet
Dangerous Arsenic Levels Found in Manhattan Public Housing Leaving Over 3,500 Residents Without Safe Drinking Water
Dangerous levels of arsenic were found in one of the largest public housing complexes in Manhattan, and residents have been without safe drinking water for over a week. The residents of the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complex have been told to avoid the building’s tap water as officials continue to test the water. The complex is Manhattan’s largest public housing complex, and the water crisis has affected over 3,700 residents.
International Business Times
4 Russians Die After Drinking Surrogate Alcohol, 2 More Hospitalized
Surrogate alcohol has left several people dead in southwest Russia, the country's federal investigative body said. Surrogate alcohol, which can refer to non-beverage and/or illegally produced alcohols, resulted in the deaths of four people in Orenburg, the Russian Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said, according to a report by the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).
