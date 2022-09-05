Tracking the Tropics: Earl to become the first major hurricane of the season, Danielle slowly strengthening

Hurricane Danielle continues to meander in the northern Atlantic, and Earl is expected to become a hurricane, but neither poses a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Danielle has picked up slight speed in forward movement to the northeast, but the system poses no threat to land. Danielle now has winds sustained at 90 mph. Once Danielle reaches cooler water in higher latitudes, the system is expected to weaken.

Tropical Storm Earl poses no threat to the U.S., but the system brought a heavy rain and flash flooding threat to Puerto Rico. The system is now heading north as high pressure to the east breaks down. The northeast turn will allow it to move away from the eastern United States this week. Earl poses no threat to Florida.

The system is expected to become a hurricane toward the end of the week as it nears the Bahamas. This could become the strongest hurricane we’ve seen so far this Atlantic season. Earl is expected to become the first major hurricane of the season.

Lastly, we are monitoring the eastern tropical Atlantic for a tropical wave expected to come off the coast of Africa in the coming days. This area has a low chance for development.

The next name on the list is Fiona. Though no new storms are expected to form in the next few days, we are less than a week out from the average peak of hurricane season.

