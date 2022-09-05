Majority of Trash in the Great Plastic Garbage Patch Comes from Overfishing in Japan and China, New Study Finds

Read full article on original website
Truth Hurts
3d ago
so why are we going to electric cars and making major concessions in our lives for the planet but Japan and China continue to overfish the oceans?
Reply(2)
41
Mass debater
3d ago
The fishermen ought to be aware of their pollution is killing their lively hood. But the same bunch overfishes, kills other fish in their process.
Reply
22
AT S.R.
3d ago
so for every beach cleaned and every green movement in america..the rest of the world nullifies it...so screw electric cars
Reply(5)
43
Comments