ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon

By Emily Burris, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ceakc_0hinsiWN00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.

The financial assistance is available to those immigrants who have lost work because of the pandemic.

‘Happened so fast’: Portland family loses house to fire

Marth Sonato, the board president with Oregon Worker Relief, joined AM Extra to explain how it works.

More information can be found on the Oregon Worker Relief Fund website here or on their Facebook page .

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 138

Thomas Barrett
3d ago

Unreal, so we the Oregon Taxpayers are going to have foot the Bill yet again for the Illegal Immigrants, that. broke the Law in the first place, Enough of this Treason by The Democrat's!!!

Reply(39)
119
B I L L
3d ago

This is the direct action of Governor Brown, Kotek and even ex Democrat Johnson and people like them. Oregon Taxes are some of the highest in the nation. So high, in fact, that they can't even spend it all! Vote Them Out!

Reply(3)
69
Cherokee
3d ago

Get a job!!! There's some relief for you!!! We are being forced to support the illegal immigrants that the Government prefers over Citizens!!! Bus them all to DC!!! 😡💩

Reply
66
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigrants#Pandemic#Politics#Public Health#Immigration#Oregon Worker Relief#Nexstar Media Inc
The Oregonian

Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers

Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Where Do the Candidates for Oregon Governor Stand on Issues Often Championed by Women?

In Oregon this fall, for the first time in United States history, a gubernatorial general election will feature three credible female candidates. Democrat Tina Kotek, a North Portlander and longtime Speaker of the Oregon House with impeccable progressive bona fides, faces off against Canby Republican Christine Drazan, who most recently was Kotek’s foil in Salem as the minority party’s leader in the Oregon House. And they’ll both have to contend with the blue-dog Democrat turned nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former state senator from Scappoose who has been pulling in vast sums of money from some of the state’s deepest-pocketed donors.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway

Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy