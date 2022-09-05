New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.

The financial assistance is available to those immigrants who have lost work because of the pandemic.

Marth Sonato, the board president with Oregon Worker Relief, joined AM Extra to explain how it works.

More information can be found on the Oregon Worker Relief Fund website here or on their Facebook page .

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.