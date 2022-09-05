Read full article on original website
WVNews
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
WVNews
Glenville State students & faculty clean U.S. 33 roadside in Lewis, Gilmer, West Virginia
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University students and faculty met Aug. 27 to clean up a section of U.S. 33 in Lewis and Gilmer counties. The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority. Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary School, which...
WVNews
Video fills in details on alleged Georgia election breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
WVNews
Govenor appoints Pineville-based family physician to WVSOM Board of Governors
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Michael A. Muscari, D.O., as the newest addition to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Board of Governors. Muscari is a family medicine physician who co-owns Family Healthcare Associates, a practice group based in Pineville, W.Va.,...
WVNews
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be...
WVNews
Indiana officials appeal ruling against trans sports law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general’s office has asked a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s order against a state law that prohibits transgender females from competing in girls school sports. The appeal filed this week argues that U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in Indianapolis...
WVNews
WVNews
Docs: Utah lawmaker told Mormon bishop not to report abuse
A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The records —...
WVNews
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan
A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. Though legal hurdles remain, the ruling...
