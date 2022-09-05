ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day drivers likely to rival Memorial Day, July 4th: AAA

By Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario, Aaron Feis, Vanessa Freeman
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tens of millions of people are estimated to have hit the road for Labor Day weekend, despite an economic downturn and gas prices that remain higher than normal.

“We are anticipating that the numbers are going to rival Memorial Day and July 4th,” said Robert Sinclair, spokesperson for AAA Northeast, during a Monday appearance on PIX11 News, approximating the figure between 35 and 40 million.

Sinclair cited a relative decline in gas prices since those earlier holidays, as well as people’s desire to squeeze in one more trip with Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer.

