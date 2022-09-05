Pig Little Lies, Episode 5 is the climax of this UnchainedTV mini-series, the world’s first reality series starring a family of rescued potbellied pigs. Now, all that is left is for Dante, Beatrice, and their babies to be completely reunited. A wire fence has separated mama pig and papa pig for weeks, as each gets supervised visitation with their offspring, piglets who go back and forth from mom to dad. Why the separation? While Dante and Beatrice were initially rescued from the shelter as a bonded pair, they’ve both been through a grueling saga and, like many human couples, may have just grown apart. Previous attempts to reunite them have not gone well and might fall into the category of a bad date.

ANIMALS ・ 9 HOURS AGO