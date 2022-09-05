Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
One Green Planet
Panda Express Announces Return of Plant-Based Orange Chicken
Panda Express is bringing back plant-based orange chicken for a limited time to restaurants nationwide. The Beyond™ Original Orange Chicken will be available at 2,300 locations across the country starting September 7. Source: FOX 5 San Diego/Youtube. The entree was first rested in 2021 at numerous restaurants across New...
One Green Planet
From Mac and Cheese to Cilantro Mint Chutney: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes mac and cheese and chutney so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
12 Hibiscus Flowers Recipes
We frequently see the Hibiscus flower used in herbal teas, but did you know that it is an amazing ingredient to incorporate into all kinds of recipes? Although the flower may be hard to come by, it makes a beautiful garnish to take your recipes to the next level!. Check...
One Green Planet
How to Know When Your Fruits and Veggies Are Ready to Be Picked
If you have ever chomped into an unripe, sour apple, a bland strawberry, or an astringent persimmon, you know a little about eating fruits before they are ready. On the other end of the scale, over-mature, woody asparagus, and fibrous zucchini are no fun to eat, either. Although, in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
Petition: Charge Jake Paul For Driving Through Protected Beaches for Endangered Turtle Nesting!
Famous Youtube brothers Jake and Logan Paul are known for making horrible unethical decisions and behaving badly simply for more views. This time, Jake made a video at the expense of innocent animals and their babies. Source: Breaking News Now/YouTube. Jake posted a video to social media showing him and...
One Green Planet
Large Bear Wanders Through L.A. Neighborhood Visibly in Pain with Arrow Stuck in Body
A large bear was seen wandering around backyards in the Los Angeles area with an arrow sticking out of the animal’s body. Although residents in the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County are used to seeing bears occasionally, this poor, injured bear was different. Source: CBS Los Angeles/Youtube.
One Green Planet
Venice Encourages Tourists to Ditch Plastic Water Bottles and Use Public Drinking Fountains Instead
Venice is asking tourists to use their safe public fountains instead of purchasing single-use plastic water bottles. Venice runs on tourism. Although the city only has about 50,000 residents, millions of tourists visit Venice each year. Forbes reported that since tourism is so large in the economy, it is responsible for nearly 40 percent of the city’s waste in some seasons.
One Green Planet
Mac and Cheese with Marinated Tempeh and Steamed Broccolini [Vegan]
1/4 cup (36 g) toasted cashews (optional) Cheesy Sauce (makes 4 cups) 2 1/2 cups (375 g) peeled and chopped potatoes, 1" (2.5-cm) pieces. 2/3 cup (84 g) chopped carrots, 1" (2.5-cm) pieces. 1/4 cup (40 g) chopped onion, 1" (2.5-cm) pieces. 2 cloves garlic (14 g), peeled. 3/4 cup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flax, plus 3 tablespoons water) 1 cup thinly-sliced or chopped green onions (4 green onions) 2 tablespoons Hoisin sauce (optional) ? cup water combined with 1 tablespoon corn starch or arrowroot. For the Garnish:. Black and white sesame seeds. 1 green onion, finely sliced.
One Green Planet
Pig Little Lies: Recap of Grand Finale; Can These 2 Pigs Rekindle Their Romance?
Pig Little Lies, Episode 5 is the climax of this UnchainedTV mini-series, the world’s first reality series starring a family of rescued potbellied pigs. Now, all that is left is for Dante, Beatrice, and their babies to be completely reunited. A wire fence has separated mama pig and papa pig for weeks, as each gets supervised visitation with their offspring, piglets who go back and forth from mom to dad. Why the separation? While Dante and Beatrice were initially rescued from the shelter as a bonded pair, they’ve both been through a grueling saga and, like many human couples, may have just grown apart. Previous attempts to reunite them have not gone well and might fall into the category of a bad date.
One Green Planet
Coffee Coconut Ice Cream Bites [Vegan]
Blend all ingredients except the coconut oil and lecithin until combined. Add melted coconut oil and lecithin and blend on high for 30-60 seconds. Pour into 2 ice cube trays and set in your freezer overnight. To Make the Coffee Coconut Shell:. The following day, blend all ingredients for the...
Comments / 0