Animals

Barbara Karls
3d ago

I'm so sorry, do not need details to know if your there saving them they haven't been cared for medically, probably starving and no comfort or love. life's basic needs. I'm crying first for them in their despair, then in there obtaining the help they obviously need. I love all the babies, pray they recover, and wish, wish I could financially reach out. please keep us informed, I will share, save and scream help these loving folks take care of the animals others refuse to care for or love. so easy, so simple to just care, then the basics. if you hate animals so bad your willing to obtain them, then why bother if your going to hurt them in this awful way. God sees all, hope justice catches up

Victoria
3d ago

people who do such things should be kept in cages for the duration of their lives.

CR Rio
2d ago

Animals have feelings the same as humans they feel pain, happiness, loneliness and love and should be respected and cared for like every living being

One Green Planet

Petition: Investigate White Birch Farm for Animal Abuse

A horse trainer was arrested after authorities received tips that there was terrifying abuse happening at the farm. A woman allegedly deprived the animals of food and water and beat them. The owner of the farm that the trainer worked at repeatedly dismissed and made excuses for her behavior despite the clear knowledge that she was torturing and abusing the animals.
One Green Planet

Vegan Animal Loving Couple Takes Wedding Photoshoot With Favorite Rescue Sheep

This vegan animal-loving couple wanted to include their favorite things on their special day, so they did their wedding day photoshoot with their favorite rescue sheep. The couple first met working at a farmyard sanctuary in Victoria, Australia, in 2017. They quickly realized how similar their values were and found each other falling in love with not only the rescue animals but each other.
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
One Green Planet

After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!

Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
One Green Planet

Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!

An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
One Green Planet

Petition: Ban Woman Who Drowned Her Chihuahua From Owning Any Animals

A woman in Florida live-streamed her Chihuahua’s dead body after drowning the dog in a swimming pool. The heartbreaking murder caught on CCTV footage shows the woman taking the Chihuahua to the pool and holding the poor dog under the water while they were struggling. Regarding the footage turned over to the police, the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivy, described the video as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
pethelpful.com

Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out

When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
TheDailyBeast

Man Gets Mauled by Zoo Lion While Trying to Steal Her Cubs

Accra Zoo officials in Ghana are in shock after a man attempted to climb into a lion enclosure in an alleged attempt to steal a pair of lion cubs—but got ripped apart by the lionness instead. The middle-aged man scaled two fences, one 10-feet tall and the other 20-feet tall, to approach the family of big cats, according to the BBC. Police are currently investigating the incident. Officials suspect that the man may have been after the cubs due to a rare recessive trait they both have that gives them white coats. That color is exceedingly rare in the wild, making the pair just two out of a dozen or so lions that exist in the world, according to the Global White Lion Protection Trust. “The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio said in a statement. “We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this.”Read it at BBC
