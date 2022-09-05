ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
CELEBRITIES
Sportico

Nike Sponsoring 48 Players at U.S. Open, the Most of Any Brand

When 19-year-old Roger Federer upset seven-time champion Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in their first and only meeting in 2001, both players sported the iconic swoosh logo. Seven years later, when Rafael Nadal beat Federer in the 2008 final, both players were wearing Nike. At the 2022 U.S. Open, Nadal was still wearing the swoosh—alongside his personal logo—as was Francis Tiafoe, the 24-year-old American who beat him in the fourth round. Sponsoring 18 men’s singles players and 30 on the women’s side, Nike leads all brands with 48 players wearing its apparel this year in Flushing. There is a significant gap between Nike...
TENNIS

