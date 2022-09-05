Read full article on original website
WoW Classic servers are on fire and Blizzard is trying to put them out
Blizzard is offering free transfers for those affected by long queue times. World of Warcraft Classic, in the weeks before the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, is overflowing (opens in new tab). As players slam the US and EU servers, Blizzard is trying to reduce hours-long...
World of Warcraft's fated raids fit the 'end of expansion' feel perfectly
Revisiting previous raid tiers is a fun way to see out an expansion. No matter how good the raid tier, you're usually sick of the sight of it by the time the next raid rolls around. So when Blizzard announced that there wouldn't be a new raid in Season 4, and would instead reintroduce previous Shadowlands raids, I was understandably dubious.
Overwatch 2 new hero cinematic leaks: Meet Kiriko
An unfinished version of what appears to be the cinematic for Overwatch 2's upcoming support hero has leaked onto YouTube. YouTube user Kuriboh cervantes (opens in new tab) (who says they're not affiliated with Blizzard) uploaded an unfinished Spanish version of the cinematic which appears to be authentic. Many scenes in the cinematic are in-progress renders with what seems to be non-final voice acting and sounds. The video is titled "Kiriko Overwatch 2 leaked short", which lines up with the hero name also used in a now-removed listing (opens in new tab) for the game's Watchpoint Pack earlier this week.
Overwatch 2 Battle Pass Makes Fans' Stomachs Drop
"Overwatch 2" hasn't been released yet, but there's already trouble brewing on the horizon for the sequel. Apart from the terrible news that the game was being delayed, fans have been seeing red over the graphical quality in "Overwatch 2" on top of a backlash sparked in response to a streamer promotion. Altogether, it seems that "Overwatch 2" may be imploding before it even officially releases, and yet another controversy emerged this week.
IGN
Classic Wolfenstein Game Getting Multiplayer Revival Via New Official Servers
Bethesda announced that it has set up dedicated online servers for Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. These official servers are meant to cater to players who want a more traditional experience, which means they include only the six original maps and no community mods. “We’re excited to announce that we’ve deployed official...
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
dotesports.com
Blizzard shares advice to fix WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic queues, warns things could get worse
World of Warcraft players have been outraged by the server queue issues they have been experiencing in the recently released Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch and finally, Blizzard has issued a response. Taking to the Blizzard forum, a statement was shared addressing the ongoing issues, explaining the problem...
happygamer.com
More Players Of Apex Legends Have Joined Steam Since Season 14 began
The Steam sales of Apex Legends keep breaking records. A new minimum daily peak player count was reached by Respawn’s battle royale game last month, following August’s breaking of the 500,000 concurrent user barrier. According to PCGamesN, Apex Legends had 329,041 players in August, up from the minimum...
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Potentially Leaked
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. With the release date of Overwatch 2 officially on October 4, there is a new support hero that is supposed to be coming with it. Until recently all that was known about the hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko.
War MMO with thousands of simultaneous players is about to get its biggest update
After five years in early access, Foxhole is hitting 1.0 in September.
NME
‘Metal: Hellsinger’ coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day
Metal: Hellsinger is coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the same day it launches, developer The Outsiders has confirmed. Xbox Game Pass launched in 2017 and gives users access to a rotating selection of games in exchange for a monthly fee. A tweet on the official Metal:...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 will lock new heroes behind its battle pass, leaked details say
Overwatch 2 will seemingly make a major change to how Blizzard Entertainment rolls out new heroes for the game, according to leaked details about the sequel’s battle pass design. Instead of being available to all players immediately when they launch, new heroes will be available to premium battle pass owners on release, while other players will unlock them by progressing through the free battle pass track — or outright paying for them.
Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content
Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ heroes are earned through a free battle pass – unless you pay
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that any new heroes in the shooter will be available on the free track of the battle pass. Earlier in the month, Blizzard mistakenly revealed that heroes in Overwatch 2 will need to be unlocked through a battle pass. The now-removed post caused fans to express concern over Overwatch 2‘s monetisation model, with worries that heroes could require spending money to unlock.
The Real Reason Amazon Canceled Its Lord Of The Rings MMO
In 2019, it was announced that the then-Amazon Game Studios was working on a "Lord of the Rings" MMO game. At the time, the video game studio hadn't yet cut its teeth on any notable projects, but since then, Amazon Games has become a legitimate force within the industry. It's the studio behind a few other popular MMOs like "Lost Ark" and "New World." Despite proving itself a capable studio with these releases, Amazon Games chose not to pursue the "Lord of the Rings" MMO and It was ultimately axed in 2021. The reason for the game's cancellation has never been publicly disclosed or discussed by Amazon — until now.
dotesports.com
The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked
Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
dotesports.com
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
