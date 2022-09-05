ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkster, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit

Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lafayette Coney ordered to close, rodent droppings found

Lafayette Coney Island, the famed restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit, was ordered by the city health department's food safety division to shut down Wednesday over what it said were violations. The health department was notified on social media, with a video, that rodents were seen, said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit public health officer. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
City
Wayne, MI
Inkster, MI
Government
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Inkster, MI
County
Wayne County, MI
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Inkster City Council Mtg#The Inkster City Council
wemu.org

Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward

An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
YPSILANTI, MI
wdet.org

How the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction works

The Wayne County Tax Foreclosure auction recently restarted after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While its purpose is to ensure people continue paying taxes on their home, the auction — and the tax foreclosure process broadly — has had some negative impacts in Detroit, as it has kicked renters and owners out of their homes.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check

A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
DETROIT, MI
fox40jackson.com

Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists

The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

DONATE NOW!! KEEP VOD STORIES UP!! ON MICHIGAN DOC & WAYNE CO. JAIL PRISONERS, AND MURDERS BY POLICE

DETROIT — The Voice of Detroit was founded in 2010, by its editor Diane Bukowski, when the Michigan Citizen newspaper dumped her after publishing 10 years of her ground-breaking stories. Bukowski was known for her articles on prisons and the police, the dismantling of the City of Detroit, its departments and neighborhoods, the Detroit Public Schools, and multiple other issues.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy