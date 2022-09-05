Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Fifth Third Bank denies mistreating Black casino jackpot winner from Detroit
Fifth Third Bank has asked a judge to throw out a Detroit woman's discrimination lawsuit that alleges she was mistreated while trying to deposit her casino jackpot winnings, maintaining the incident involved a misunderstanding at the bank and had nothing to do with race. In her lawsuit, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh...
Lafayette Coney ordered to close, rodent droppings found
Lafayette Coney Island, the famed restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit, was ordered by the city health department's food safety division to shut down Wednesday over what it said were violations. The health department was notified on social media, with a video, that rodents were seen, said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit public health officer. ...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit fire commissioner says he was forced out over COVID vaccine. City disagrees
Detroit — Eric Jones said he stepped down as Detroit's fire commissioner in January, ending a 32-year career in public safety, because Mayor Mike Duggan gave him a choice: Either take the COVID vaccine or get fired. Jones, 53, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he wanted to continue...
Detroit City Council's idea for visible restaurant grades gets an 'F' from many local owners. Should all restaurants be required to post health department reviews?
Many in Detroit are pushing back on a proposed ordinance that would require restaurants to post color-coded grades from the city health department. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks for a solution to this Detroit issue.
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme
Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges ...
wemu.org
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward
An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
7 ‘Clear Gods’ members from Southfield, Detroit charged in $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Detroit man and six current or former Southfield residents from the self-described “Clear Gods” are accused of conducting 26,000 transactions as part of a $28 million fake cellphone upgrade scheme. Scheme details. Officials said the “Clear Gods” group came up with a scheme...
Mural of Ruth Ellis by Ijania Cortez graces new housing project in Detroit’s New Center
The Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center will provide housing and skills training for at-risk LGBTQ youth
wdet.org
How the Wayne County Tax Foreclosure Auction works
The Wayne County Tax Foreclosure auction recently restarted after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While its purpose is to ensure people continue paying taxes on their home, the auction — and the tax foreclosure process broadly — has had some negative impacts in Detroit, as it has kicked renters and owners out of their homes.
Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check
A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
fox40jackson.com
Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university
FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
voiceofdetroit.net
DONATE NOW!! KEEP VOD STORIES UP!! ON MICHIGAN DOC & WAYNE CO. JAIL PRISONERS, AND MURDERS BY POLICE
DETROIT — The Voice of Detroit was founded in 2010, by its editor Diane Bukowski, when the Michigan Citizen newspaper dumped her after publishing 10 years of her ground-breaking stories. Bukowski was known for her articles on prisons and the police, the dismantling of the City of Detroit, its departments and neighborhoods, the Detroit Public Schools, and multiple other issues.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
candgnews.com
Members of Eastpointe’s City Council walk out, ending meeting after less than 20 minutes
EASTPOINTE — The Eastpointe City Council’s Sept. 6 meeting ended after less than 20 minutes when four of the council’s five members stood up and left during the meeting’s first hearing of the public. Tensions began escalating at the start of the first public comment section...
