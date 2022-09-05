ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

How 'Corn Kid' Got Kevin Bacon, and Everyone, Singing About Corn

Corn is back in the news, thanks to a corn-loving kiddo who captured the attention of the internet by expressing an extremely sincere love of the foodstuff. If you're on TikTok and happened to notice a wild amount of corn-related content, here's some background. The "Corn Kid" meme involves a kid named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, short and sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth seeing, if you haven't already.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Andrew Gregory
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads

If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Corn On The Cob#The Bacon Brothers#The Gregory Brothers#Npr#Gregory Brothers Recess#Beyonc S#Renaissance
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]

Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease

Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
CELEBRITIES
Dwayne

Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New Details

In this 8K YouTube clip, an explorer on the RMS Titanic wreck uncovered new information. On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic, a White Star Row British passenger ship, sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg during her opening ceremony voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage

Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes

Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany in Her MCU Debut

Megan Thee Stallion and She-Hulk is a pairing we didn’t know we needed until now. The 27-year-old rapper delighted viewers as she made a cameo appearance in the third episode of the Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The “Savage” singer took on the role of a shapeshifting elf who transforms into her original self, Megan Thee Stallion, to defraud an associate of She-Hulk, played by the wonderful Tatiana Maslany.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy