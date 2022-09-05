Read full article on original website
‘Big Brother 24’: Why the Producers Need to Stop Cutting the Live Feeds
'Big Brother 24' fans are upset after producers shut down the live feeds during important conversations on Sunday, Aug. 28, and here's why they're right.
CNET
How 'Corn Kid' Got Kevin Bacon, and Everyone, Singing About Corn
Corn is back in the news, thanks to a corn-loving kiddo who captured the attention of the internet by expressing an extremely sincere love of the foodstuff. If you're on TikTok and happened to notice a wild amount of corn-related content, here's some background. The "Corn Kid" meme involves a kid named Tariq, whose enthusiastic, short and sweet interview about corn (and pretty much nothing else) is worth seeing, if you haven't already.
msn.com
Cat "dances" to '90s EDM hit and becomes a viral TikTok sensation
It's so easy to inspire people on the Internet! A TikTok video of a dancing cat is currently garnering millions of likes, but the song that has the little kitty swinging her paws is particularly crucial to the clip's success. Funny cat videos have often gone viral, and that's exactly...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads
If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Chris Rock Bluntly Addressed Will Smith's Apology Video During His Stand-Up Act
Chris Rock bluntly referenced Will Smith's apology for the slap during a recent comedy show.
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Longtime TV anchor Leslie Griffith dies at 66 from Lyme disease
Longtime US TV anchor Leslie Griffith has died at the age of 66 at her home in Mexico from the effects of Lyme disease.A family member told KTVU that Griffith, who died on 10 August in Lake Chapala, had developed the disease following a tick bite in Oregon in 2015. The Texas-born journalist began her career working as a reporter for the Associated Press and Denver Post. She moved into television when she joined KTVU in the Bay Area in 1986 as a weekend reporter and anchor.The Emmy Award winner went on to become the co-anchor of the station’s...
Latest footage of the Titantic is its highest quality ever. Take a look.
A screenshot of the Titanic's bow from the OceanGate Expeditions footage. A commercial expedition team has captured the highest quality footage of the 'unsinkable' Titanic, the legendary passenger liner that sunk in 1912 during her maiden voyage. OceanGate Expeditions, a company that takes paying tourists in submersibles to shipwrecks and...
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New Details
In this 8K YouTube clip, an explorer on the RMS Titanic wreck uncovered new information. On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic, a White Star Row British passenger ship, sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg during her opening ceremony voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, America.
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
People
Star Jones Shuts Down Possibility of Returning to 'The View' Full Time: 'One Does Not Go Back'
For Star Jones, The View is in her rearview. "Oh, no. I mean, I've done it," the new Divorce Court judge, 60, exclusively tells PEOPLE when asked about returning as co-host on the long-running daytime talk show. "I've come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies,"...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Fans Disagree Over Supposed ‘New York Undercover’ Cameo Footage
Jim Jones is causing a bit of a stir online after some old footage from New York Undercover has been unearthed that supposedly sees him make a cameo. The Dipset rapper was reportedly an extra in the Dick Wolf crime drama in the 1990s, but the newly unearthed clip has left fans divided on whether the person in the footage is actually Capo.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes
Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
NME
Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation for new film ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
Colin Farrell received a 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival following the premiere of his new film The Banshees Of Inisherin. The actor reunited with his In Bruges co-star Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh for the upcoming drama about two Irish men whose life-long friendship is brought to an abrupt end.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany in Her MCU Debut
Megan Thee Stallion and She-Hulk is a pairing we didn’t know we needed until now. The 27-year-old rapper delighted viewers as she made a cameo appearance in the third episode of the Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The “Savage” singer took on the role of a shapeshifting elf who transforms into her original self, Megan Thee Stallion, to defraud an associate of She-Hulk, played by the wonderful Tatiana Maslany.
