Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
Florida woman found dead after pack of dogs bites her a hundred times, authorities say
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead Sunday along a road with more than 100 dog bites, according to authorities and a local report. Shirley Johnson was walking home from her son’s house on Bonifay Gritney Road in Holmes County on Saturday evening when three dogs attacked her, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told WJHG-TV.
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
Washington Examiner
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
insideedition.com
Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body
A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
Louisiana Mother Charged With Leaving Infant Daughter In Hot SUV For 5 Hours
The police charged a Louisiana mother with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot SUV for approximately five hours, according to KPLC TV. Ivy Lee, 22, signaled an off-duty deputy for help when she discovered her child, Carissa Lewis, was not breathing, states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, People reports.
Uvalde shooting survivor to be given new home after learning suspect lived blocks away
An Uvalde shooting survivor who was recently released from hospital after a 66-day stay will be given a new house after feeling unable to return home.Mayah Zamora, 10, was severely wounded in the massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.Zamora threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Houston Astros game on 23 August.At the game, it was announced that former Astros player Carlos Correa’s foundation had secured funding for a new house for Zamora, who felt uncomfortable returning home after finding out the shooting suspect lived two blocks away from her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayRishi Sunak visits his family's old pharmacy in SouthamptonTorrential downpours batter England as thunderstorm warnings issued
A Ring doorbell caught video of a 6-year-old escaping an alleged attempted kidnapping in Ohio
6-year-old Ken’adi Miller was approached by a man while taking out the trash in front of her home. The man touched her private parts and then attempted to take her away from her home when she screamed and broke free. The man walked calmly away while the 6-year-old went inside and notified her parents.
Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse
A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
Dad at Engagement Party With Wife and Kids Shot Dead in Argument: Police
The suspect has not yet been arrested but fellow partygoers identified him to the Los Angeles Police Department at the scene.
Dad chokes driver who tried to run Florida family off road in hate crime, feds say
The driver was unaware of the father’s martial arts skills during the racially-motivated attack, according to prosecutors.
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing multiple assault and battery charges. A North Dighton man is facing multiple assault and battery charges after police say he beat up a mother and daughter working at an Auburn gas station before causing a crash on the Mass. Pike and violently assaulting another driver.
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
Nephew’s ‘erratic’ behavior at church leads to discovery of slain relatives, Florida cops say
A wellness check across state lines turned up two bodies in what police ruled a double homicide.
Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City
Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
insideedition.com
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
The investigation of a Florida college student’s fatal shooting in Alabama’s Talladega National Forest during an attempted armed robbery led authorities to an “off-the-grid” encampment, where they were confronted by a 5-year-old with a loaded shotgun, officials said. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida...
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
