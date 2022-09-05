ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
insideedition.com

Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body

A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Mother Charged With Leaving Infant Daughter In Hot SUV For 5 Hours

The police charged a Louisiana mother with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot SUV for approximately five hours, according to KPLC TV. Ivy Lee, 22, signaled an off-duty deputy for help when she discovered her child, Carissa Lewis, was not breathing, states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, People reports.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
The Independent

Uvalde shooting survivor to be given new home after learning suspect lived blocks away

An Uvalde shooting survivor who was recently released from hospital after a 66-day stay will be given a new house after feeling unable to return home.Mayah Zamora, 10, was severely wounded in the massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.Zamora threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Houston Astros game on 23 August.At the game, it was announced that former Astros player Carlos Correa’s foundation had secured funding for a new house for Zamora, who felt uncomfortable returning home after finding out the shooting suspect lived two blocks away from her.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayRishi Sunak visits his family's old pharmacy in SouthamptonTorrential downpours batter England as thunderstorm warnings issued
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Woman who allegedly killed three relatives in murder-suicide accused family of ignoring domestic abuse

A Massachusetts woman who allegedly killed three members of her family and then turned the gun on herself had accused them of ignoring domestic abuse, a new report claims. Khosay Sharifi, 31, reportedly wrote an ominous Facebook post just minutes after she allegedly shot dead her father, 66, and her sister’s husband, 34, at a residence in Lynn, a suburb 13 miles north of Boston, on Tuesday. Ms Sharifi also allegedly killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56, as he was parked in his vehicle on a street less than a mile away. Ms Sharifi then killed herself inside her car parked...
LYNN, MA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
The Independent

Bodycam footage shows woman crying out ‘I don’t want to die’ during fatal arrest in Salt Lake City

Bodycam footage released by the Salt Lake City Police department shows a 40-year-old woman crying out “I don’t want to die” during her arrest which was found to have contributed to her death several weeks later, according to medical examiners in Utah. Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, was arrested on 11 January and body camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday. Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune. “Help! They’re going to kill me! Help me!” she can be heard yelling in the footage. “Please don’t shoot!” she later shouted. “Don’t...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

