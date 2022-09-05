Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.
It happened Sunday afternoon at the Burger King on 1313 28th Street SW near Michael Avenue SW. A man climbed over the counter after coming into the store because he was not satisfied with his service, the Wyoming Police Department said in a release.
He “acted aggressively” and assaulted two teenage employees before leaving, the police department said.
Both employees were taken to the hospital. The police department said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The suspect has not been taken into custody.
The assault remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0