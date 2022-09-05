Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Burger King on 1313 28th Street SW near Michael Avenue SW. A man climbed over the counter after coming into the store because he was not satisfied with his service, the Wyoming Police Department said in a release.

He “acted aggressively” and assaulted two teenage employees before leaving, the police department said.

Both employees were taken to the hospital. The police department said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect has not been taken into custody.

The assault remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.