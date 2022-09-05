ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Explain It Please
3d ago

The legislative index is necessary. It permits citizens to investigate an indexed source of the current legislative session. This way, residents can see all the work that is being done. Much of the work is clearly a waste of time, resources, and taxpayer money. All the the kick backs, payoffs, and favorable contracts for the corrupt politicians will not be indicated here, but fall under the exercise of passed legislation.

There are a number of important legislative publications, including the Statutory Record. According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which produces the legislative publications, the Statutory Record is an index of each section of the California Constitution, the 29 California Codes, as well as uncodified laws, that are affected by laws enacted by the Legislature or the People through the initiative process.
