Explain It Please
3d ago
The legislative index is necessary. It permits citizens to investigate an indexed source of the current legislative session. This way, residents can see all the work that is being done. Much of the work is clearly a waste of time, resources, and taxpayer money. All the the kick backs, payoffs, and favorable contracts for the corrupt politicians will not be indicated here, but fall under the exercise of passed legislation.
