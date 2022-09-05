ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wwbl.com

Indiana Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana continues its slow decline. The average price Wednesday stood at $3.88 a gallon, two cents lower than Tuesday and 12-cents higher than Wednesday’s national average of $3.76 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Wednesday was six-cents lower...
wwbl.com

Local Disasters Declared in Three Southeastern Indiana Counties

Local disasters have been declared in three southeastern Indiana counties. Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties suffered flooding after scattered storms over the weekend. Some areas got as much as 10 inches of rain. State Homeland Security officials will visit the counties this week to assess the damage.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Indiana

With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
wwbl.com

Vincennes Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine from California to Indiana

A federal judge has sentenced a Vincennes man to over 11-years in prison on methamphetamine trafficking offenses. 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine from California to Indiana. He sent packages by mail from California to Bloomfield and Solsberry in Greene County. As part of the sentence, U.S. District...
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Indiana State Trooper Hit by Drunk Driver

An Indiana State Trooper at Lowell Post has been struck by a drunk driver. That would make it the 4th incident of this type in the past 6 months. Police say it happened Sunday morning around 3:40. Trooper Ryan Parent was performing a traffic stop on Ridge Road in Hobart, Indiana. He was in his car, visible with the emergency lights on, when a black Pontiac Grand Prix struck his car.
HOBART, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Sand Hills Express

Severe flooding in Midwest, South turns deadly

Severe weather and flooding in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death. A state of emergency has been declared in two counties in Georgia as two days of thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the state’s north, leading to severe flooding. Officials in Indiana believe a...
GEORGIA STATE
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Indiana State Trooper struck during traffic stop in Hobart

HOBART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Trooper is expected to be okay after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Hobart Sunday. Police say it happened this morning at 3:40 a.m. after Trooper Ryan Parent had performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of Count Line Road.
HOBART, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
