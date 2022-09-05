Read full article on original website
ComicBook
DC Just Revived a Dead Batman Villain in a Surprising Way
When writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez took over as the creative team on DC Comics' mainline Batman book they kicked things off with a bang, and a death. In their first issue, Batman #125, the pair seemingly killed off the longtime Batman villain The Penguin, and put the blame at the feet of none other than the Dark Knight himself. The larger plot of their series has moved on from this with Batman facing off against new villain Fail Safe, but playing out in the backup story of each issue has been a Catwoman story tied directly into Penguins demise, and now, his resurrection.
ComicBook
Gremlins 2 Director Joe Dante Says Key & Peele Sketch is "Exactly The Way It Happened"
Fans of the horror-comedy duo Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch are very familiar with the Key & Peele sketch that pokes fun at the leap in logic and tone between the two movies. While the former is more rooted in scares, the later becomes a live-action cartoon to an extent, complete with Vegetable Gremlin, Spider Gremlin, and Lady Gremlin. Speaking in a new interview, the director of the two movies Joe Dante opened up about how accurate this sketch was, admitting (with his tongue in his cheek) that the scenario shown in the sketch-comedy show is how it went down.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
ComicBook
How Superman and DC Heroes Factor Into Black Adam Revealed, Kind Of
When a super-powered being like Black Adam emerges, one might presume that the citizens of Earth living in the DC Comics movie world might make some comparisons to Superman. Dwayne Johnson's character can fly, he has super speed, super strength, and more. While Superman has not been promised to be a part of the upcoming Black Adam movie, ComicBook.com presented the idea of comparisons within the DC world and whether or not the presence of other DC Comics heroes will factor into Black Adam while speaking to the film's cast at a press event ahead of the latest trailer release.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
ComicBook
Beauty and the Beast: Luke Evans Says Prequel Series Is Not Dead
There might still be hope for Disney+'s Beauty and the Beast prequel series. In February of this year, reports had indicated that the series was being stalled by behind-the-scenes creative issues and delays with the series' scripts and original music, seemingly indicating that it would not be moving forward at all. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaston actor Luke Evans confirmed that that is not the case, and that the series is just "put on hold' to make sure that it can creatively be approached in the right way. The series would star Evans alongside Josh Gad as LeFou, and explore the pair's origin story.
ComicBook
The Sandman Leaps to #1 Show in Latest Streaming Charts
Netflix has finally released the first season of their new series based on DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comic books and fans are loving it. The series is pretty dark and a little bit dreary, but that seems to be something that most DC Comics fans like. The Sandman has an all-star cast that features Tom Sturridge and Game of Thrones alum Gwendolyn Christie. When it premiered it didn't do as well as it could have on the Nielsen streaming charts debuting in 3rd place. Now, it seems as if the series is doing pretty well. According to the latest streaming numbers, Nielsen reveals that the series is currently in the no. 1 spot.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
ComicBook
Marvel's The Punisher Just Crossed A Line No One Expected
Spoilers for this week's Punisher #6 follow! The pages of Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta, and Jesus Saiz's new run on The Punisher has been filled with shocking moments, some that recontextualize everything about the near fifty year history of Frank Castle in Marvel Comics. Among the many surprising things, in addition to, you know, Frank becoming a key member of the ninja death cult The Hand, is that they've suckered Frank into working for them by promising something no one else could, the return of his family. In the pantheon of comic book characters that have stayed dead, the wife and children of Frank Castle seemed like they'd never be back, and now we know why.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Creator Reflects on "Unrelentingly Brutal" Big Death
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #46, in stores Wednesday. In creator Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, some characters are Made to Suffer. Wednesday's Issue #46 of the deluxe presentation, which reprints the Image Comics series in full color for the first time, continues from last month's cliffhanger ending: with Tyreese captured by Woodbury. After leaving the prison with Michonne to go on the offensive against the retreating Governor, Tyreese dies when the Woodbury leader — wielding the missing Michonne's katana — decapitates him over Rick's refusal to open the prison gates.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 4 Reveals a Major Titania Twist
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ended with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having a showdown with Mary MacPherran/Titania (Jameela Jamil), and Marvel fans have been eager to see more Titania. The fourth episode, "Is This Not Real Magic?," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a major reveal about Titania. While she didn't officially appear in the episode, we learned she has been released from jail and is now going after Jen in a classic She-Hulk fashion. Warning: Mild Spoilers Ahead!
ComicBook
The Conners Bringing Back Another Original Roseanne Character for Season 5
The fifth season of The Conners is going to see some casting changes come to the beloved Roseanne sequel series. It was previously revealed that Michael Fishman is leaving The Conners heading into Season 5, ending his run as DJ Conner that began at the start of Roseanne in 1988. While Fishman is exiting the series, it has since been revealed that another popular name from Roseanne will be taking part in the upcoming season of The Conners.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals First Blu-ray Details
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become a pivotal moment for Gohan and Piccolo, with the two Z-Fighters taking the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta. Becoming the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, the latest Shonen movie will be coming to home video and a new release date has arrived online. Here's when fans looking to rock the dragon can expect to take home the movie featuring the Red Ribbon Army's major comeback to the Shonen series.
Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos]
Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice. Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘Munch‘. […]
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Review: A Repetitive Season Bolstered by Strong Performances
For a little while now, The Handmaid's Tale has been dealing with a challenge that is somewhat unique to adaptations of beloved, acclaimed literary works, in that the series has well outplayed the pages of its inspiration. Even with the release of a sequel novel, The Testaments, in 2019 offering at minimum a hint of a path forward, the Hulu series has been largely left to fill space and engineer its own way forward to mixed success. Season 4 of the series churned along until just beyond its midpoint before wildly blowing things up with the brutal — and deserved — murder of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) by June (Elisabeth Moss). It seemed in that season-ender that the series had turned a corner, but with Season 5 at our doorstep, it seems that the series is still struggling to not only advance the tale in a timely fashion but advance most of its characters as well.
ComicBook
Disney Lorcana Reveals First Cards, More Details
The first cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed a set of six Disney Lorcana cards, which will be sold at D23 Expo this weekend. The D23 Expo Collector's Set will contain six cards with special foil treatments and special D23 and 1st Edition logos. Ravensburger, the publisher of Disney Lorcana, noted that all six cards in the Collector's Set will also appear in the first Disney Lorcana set, which will be officially titled Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
ComicBook
The Disney+ Day 2022 Subscription Deal Starts Tonight
The second annual Disney+ day event takes place on September 8th, which segues into the D23 Expo 2022 event over the weekend. In other words, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal that kicks off tonight, September 7th / 8th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. After that time, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99 through September 19th.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai Shares Netflix Global Debut Times
Cobra Kai shared the debut times for the Netflix series all around the world. With the show coming up soon, the fanbase has been hankering for any and all information about the Karate Kid sequel series. On Twitter, Netflix told everybody when the fun begins. Tomorrow is the big day son the streamer in the United States. The All Valley Tournament is in the rear-view and there are things to answer for. Terry is on the prowl and looking to expand even further. There's so much that needs to be mended. Maybe Daniel la Russo can rope in an old friend to help make some of those amends. Check out the post down below and join in on the excitement.
