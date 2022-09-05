Weather postpones Pirates-Mets game, doubleheader planned Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting Labor Day off, but they will have to work overtime Wednesday.
Monday’s Pirates’ game against the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather expected throughout the day, the first rainout of the season at PNC Park.
Instead, the teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m. and the second at 6:35 p.m. It will be first doubleheader against the Mets at PNC Park since June 7, 2016. The Pirates and Mets played a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 10, 2021.
The Pirates will play six doubleheaders this season, their most since 2004.
Per the Pirates, all tickets from Monday’s game are good for Wednesday’s 12:35 p.m. game or can be exchanged for any game in the 2022 season, if done so before the start of Wednesday’s 12:35 p.m. game.
