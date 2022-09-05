Weather postpones Pirates-Mets game, doubleheader planned Wednesday

The city skyline is visible behind the center field wall as players, family and representatives of late players are seated on the outside edge of the infield at PNC Park near the number and banners of the Pittsburgh Pirates players that are part of the first team Hall of Fame class during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Pirates and the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting Labor Day off, but they will have to work overtime Wednesday.

Monday’s Pirates’ game against the New York Mets was postponed due to inclement weather expected throughout the day, the first rainout of the season at PNC Park.

Instead, the teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m. and the second at 6:35 p.m. It will be first doubleheader against the Mets at PNC Park since June 7, 2016. The Pirates and Mets played a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 10, 2021.

The Pirates will play six doubleheaders this season, their most since 2004.

Per the Pirates, all tickets from Monday’s game are good for Wednesday’s 12:35 p.m. game or can be exchanged for any game in the 2022 season, if done so before the start of Wednesday’s 12:35 p.m. game.