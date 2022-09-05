Read full article on original website
Northwest Florida homeowners switching to solar energy face problems with insurance
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some homeowners wanting to buy solar panels are running into a problem buying insurance. Customers have told Channel 3 that they were either dropped or have been forced to find a new insurance company. Insurance brokers want to make sure people do their homework before committing to...
Florida alligator seen strapped to SUV along I-95
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman in Florida spotted a interesting sight while driving along I-95 in Brevard County. Karen Kress was driving along the interstate during the Labor Day holiday when she spotted a large gator strapped to the back of an SUV. It should be noted that the...
Northwest Florida FPL rates could increase again in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Power and Light customers in Northwest Florida may see another rate increase on their power bills next year, according to a petition filed Friday to the Public Service Commission. Florida Power and Light is asking for around a $4 increase on a 1000 kilowatt hour bill...
Florida man posing as doctor in $1.3M romance scam gets 9 years prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services. Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 46, who formerly lived in the Florida...
Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges in January
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Rebekah Jones, who is running against Matt Gaetz for Florida's First Congressional District seat, will stand trial on January 23, 2023. Jones, a Democrat, is facing Gaetz in the November Election after defeating Peggy Schiller in the August Primary. Jones is a former Florida Department of Health...
Veteran heading to Texas to pick up tons of trash
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A south Florida veteran is about to take a trip to the Texas-Mexico border. He has an ambitious plan once he gets there. John Rourke is a husband and father of four kids, and he owns a moving company in Jupiter. He has a...
