ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Florida alligator seen strapped to SUV along I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman in Florida spotted a interesting sight while driving along I-95 in Brevard County. Karen Kress was driving along the interstate during the Labor Day holiday when she spotted a large gator strapped to the back of an SUV. It should be noted that the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida FPL rates could increase again in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Power and Light customers in Northwest Florida may see another rate increase on their power bills next year, according to a petition filed Friday to the Public Service Commission. Florida Power and Light is asking for around a $4 increase on a 1000 kilowatt hour bill...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
WEAR

Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges in January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Rebekah Jones, who is running against Matt Gaetz for Florida's First Congressional District seat, will stand trial on January 23, 2023. Jones, a Democrat, is facing Gaetz in the November Election after defeating Peggy Schiller in the August Primary. Jones is a former Florida Department of Health...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEAR

Veteran heading to Texas to pick up tons of trash

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A south Florida veteran is about to take a trip to the Texas-Mexico border. He has an ambitious plan once he gets there. John Rourke is a husband and father of four kids, and he owns a moving company in Jupiter. He has a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy