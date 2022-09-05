The LSU Tigers had a largely forgettable outing in their 2022 college football season debut, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday to the tune of a 24-23 score. That game is still buzzing among college football fans, with LSU football turning into a butt of jokes, obviously inspired by the schadenfreude they feel toward Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. But it’s not just Kelly’s undoing that doomed LSU football against the Seminoles. There were shortcomings from both the coaches and the players. With that said, let’s take a loot at the three players (or units) that disappointed the most in the loss to the ‘Noles.

