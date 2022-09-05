Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
NBA・
National Media Jumping On New Orleans Saints Bandwagon
National media are suddenly jumping on the "New Orleans Saints bandwagon" for the 2022 regular season.
Yardbarker
Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson
Rumors of the next Utah Jazz domino to fall are starting to trickle in following the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade last week. Could Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, be next on Jazz executive Danny Ainge's list? Brett Siegel of Fastbreak shared some insight based on information from NBA sources.
On this day: Celtics trade McAdoo to Pistons, Maxwell to Clippers
On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise traded away Hall of Fame big man Bob McAdoo. His tenure with the Celtics was a short and awkward one. McAdoo did not want to play for Boston, and team general manager Red Auerbach nearly quit his job after owner John Y. Brown used multiple draft picks to secure McAdoo’s services.
Lakers News: Who Will Populate L.A.'s Starting Backcourt?
Darvin Ham appeared to suggest that nothing is set in stone.
The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers signed big man Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday. Harrell inked a two-year deal to join the Sixers as Philadelphia prepares to contend this season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later revealed the reasoning behind Harrell signing in Philadelphia. “James Harden played a part in bringing Harrell to Philadelphia too — both with his contract creating […] The post The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Jeff Van Gundy Thinks the Knicks Could 'Shock the World' in NBA Playoffs
The former Knicks boss is cautiously optimistic about their 2023 playoff prospects.
LSU football’s most disappointing players from Week 1 loss vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers had a largely forgettable outing in their 2022 college football season debut, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday to the tune of a 24-23 score. That game is still buzzing among college football fans, with LSU football turning into a butt of jokes, obviously inspired by the schadenfreude they feel toward Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. But it’s not just Kelly’s undoing that doomed LSU football against the Seminoles. There were shortcomings from both the coaches and the players. With that said, let’s take a loot at the three players (or units) that disappointed the most in the loss to the ‘Noles.
Sean Payton on New Orleans Saints in 2022: ‘They’ve got a team that wins the south, not Tampa’
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has some big expectations for his former team in 2022, and his
NBC Sports
NBA 2K23 player ratings for Tatum, Brown, other Celtics players revealed
A new basketball season is around the corner, which means the latest installment of the "NBA 2K" videogame franchise will be released soon. Player ratings for star players started to get announced and leaked over the holiday weekend. Clutch Points on Monday shared the ratings for the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors starting lineups, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Stephen Curry.
Time Ticking for Mavs’ Theo Pinson
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Theo Pinson, so what more can he offer?
Jazz Newcomer Collin Sexton Expected To Arrive In Utah This Week
Sexton was part of the Jazz’s trade with the Cavaliers centered on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz also received forward Lauri Markkanen, rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji and multiple first-round picks in return. “Sexton is set to arrive in UT this week, Markkanen is overseas so its a little tricky,”...
New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
After a tough 2023 cycle, recruiting looks up for UNC in 2024
The 2023 recruiting cycle has not been kind to the University of North Carolina (UNC). They have not offered many players, and of the players they have offered, most have gone in different directions. To start on the positive side, the Tar Heels currently have Simeon Wilcher committed. The five-star...
