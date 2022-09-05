ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson

Rumors of the next Utah Jazz domino to fall are starting to trickle in following the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade last week. Could Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, be next on Jazz executive Danny Ainge's list? Brett Siegel of Fastbreak shared some insight based on information from NBA sources.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers signed big man Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday. Harrell inked a two-year deal to join the Sixers as Philadelphia prepares to contend this season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later revealed the reasoning behind Harrell signing in Philadelphia. “James Harden played a part in bringing Harrell to Philadelphia too — both with his contract creating […] The post The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lonzo Ball
Brandon Ingram
Person
Willie Green
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s most disappointing players from Week 1 loss vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers had a largely forgettable outing in their 2022 college football season debut, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday to the tune of a 24-23 score. That game is still buzzing among college football fans, with LSU football turning into a butt of jokes, obviously inspired by the schadenfreude they feel toward Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. But it’s not just Kelly’s undoing that doomed LSU football against the Seminoles. There were shortcomings from both the coaches and the players. With that said, let’s take a loot at the three players (or units) that disappointed the most in the loss to the ‘Noles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

NBA 2K23 player ratings for Tatum, Brown, other Celtics players revealed

A new basketball season is around the corner, which means the latest installment of the "NBA 2K" videogame franchise will be released soon. Player ratings for star players started to get announced and leaked over the holiday weekend. Clutch Points on Monday shared the ratings for the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors starting lineups, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Stephen Curry.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jazz Newcomer Collin Sexton Expected To Arrive In Utah This Week

Sexton was part of the Jazz’s trade with the Cavaliers centered on Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz also received forward Lauri Markkanen, rookie shooting guard Ochai Agbaji and multiple first-round picks in return. “Sexton is set to arrive in UT this week, Markkanen is overseas so its a little tricky,”...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AthlonSports.com

New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
