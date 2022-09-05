Read full article on original website
WNDU
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a late night shooting in South Bend. It happened at Huey Street and Elwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police tell 16 News Now that a man was shot. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
abc57.com
Shooting at Huey and Elwood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
inkfreenews.com
Three Arrested After Multiple Auto Thefts In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Three people were recently arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Kosciusko County. Micheal Anthony Hubbard, 22, Mishawaka, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; criminal organization activity, auto theft, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection with death of Terez Parker Jr.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Terez Parker Jr., according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Rafael Diaz-Garcia, 16, of South Bend was charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and attempted providing of a firearm to an...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka woman arrested, OWI crash
A Mishawaka woman was arrested after a three vehicle crash. It happened on Tuesday, September 6, at 2:43 p.m. on County Road 1, west of Cleveland Estates Drive. The driver of the first car, 23-year-old Hanna Wilbur, was traveling Northbound, when she crossed the double yellow lines, into the other lane.
95.3 MNC
Niles man sentenced for arson
A Niles man who set some items on fire at his girlfriend’s home has been sentenced to one year of probation. 28-year-old Lucas Prentice of pleaded guilty to arson over $200 but less than $1,000 for the incident that happened in May at a home on Leet Road in Howard Township.
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing man

abc57.com
Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded
ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fibbing Driver Charged with OWI
(La Porte County, IN) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after hitting a tree when his attempt to fool the police seemed to fail miserably. Taylor Patz, 33, of La Porte, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated as a Level 6 felony because of a prior impaired driving conviction.
abc57.com
Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
WNDU
Body recovered in Lake Michigan near Berrien County

22 WSBT
No comment from Michigan City Mayor at council meeting
Michigan City, Ind. — What does Michigan City’s mayor Duane Parry have to say for himself?. Since last week, WSBT has been working to track him down to get his side of the story. Indiana State Police say Parry left the scene of an accident while driving his...
WNDU
2 hurt in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department says two people were hurt in a house fire Monday night. It happened on S. St. Joseph Street. Two firefighters were also treated for heat exhaustion. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home who have been displaced.
22 WSBT
Neighbors give additional details on 14-year-old killed in Mishawaka
Mishawaka, Ind. — New details from neighbors who were home the night a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Mishawaka last Friday. Many questions remain— like what led up to the shooting. Police aren’t sharing much information. Neighbors all say they saw 2 to 3 teens playing...
2 Injured In An ATV Crash In Van Buren County (Van Buren County, MI)
Authorities are investigating an ATV crash that severely injured a woman and the other passenger. The crash happened in the 4700 block of Woodland Drive around 9 p.m. An initial investigation into the crash reveals a 42-year-old [..]
Times-Union Newspaper
Minor Injuries In 6-Vehicle U.S. 30 Crash
Only minor injuries were reported from a six-vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 30 and Parker Street in?Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Brant A. Jones, 44, Hartford City, was driving a fully-loaded dump truck westbound on U.S. 30 approaching Parker Street. Jones looked down to pick up his soda and when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.
Person dies in crash between car, semi in Fulton County
A person died in a crash between a car and a semi-truck early Wednesday in rural Fulton County, an official says.
WNDU
Non-profit seeks to build ‘vintage’ baseball field on South Bend’s southeast side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It could be a game changer for South Bend’s southeast side where a not-for-profit group is soliciting donations for the Foundry Field Campaign. Foundry Field would be a high-quality public access baseball park designed to bring vitality to the city’s urban core. It...
abc57.com
Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
WNDU
Mishawaka Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting

