Detroit, MI

The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions

While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'ready to go' for Week 1 from hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, said he is "ready to go" for Sunday's opener at the Detroit Lions. Sanders was sidelined for more than two weeks following the first preseason game against the New York Jets, but he was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday as preparations for the Lions began.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue

Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
PITTSBURGH, PA
