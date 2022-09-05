Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker, Michigan State land transfer commitment from ex-B1G East prospect
Mel Tucker continues to hit the transfer portal, and he landed another transfer commitment Wednesday. This time, it comes from Ken Talley, a former 4-star prospect who began his career at Penn State. Talley revealed his commitment on social media. Talley was a key piece of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting...
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Know your Eagles enemy: The Detroit Lions
While the Lions and Eagles may have ended their seasons with different trajectories in 2021, there are some similarities between the two teams. The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022-23 season on the road against the Detroit Lions. Here’s all you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent in week one.
Art Rooney II Making Special Announcement: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will hold a press conference this Tuesday afternoon. The team has described it as a "special announcement." No one knows what Rooney will discuss during Tuesday's news conference. There are plenty of different topics he can address before the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
New Details Emerge in Falcons' Matt Ryan Trade, Deshaun Watson Pursuit
The Ryan-Watson saga in Atlanta had more moving parts than initially believed.
Washington Commanders reportedly upset with Chase Young after star defender reaggravated knee injury
Washington Commanders star pass rusher Chase Young was placed on the phyiscially unable to perform (PUP) list to open the
Tomlin Notes-other Steelers news than just the quarterbacks
Understandable, the quarterbacks get the headlines. Here is what else Mike Tomlin said including injuries and other positions of concern before the opener
Standing Room Only Crowd Expected for Lions' Season Opener
Ford Field will have a capacity crowd on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'ready to go' for Week 1 from hamstring injury
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, said he is "ready to go" for Sunday's opener at the Detroit Lions. Sanders was sidelined for more than two weeks following the first preseason game against the New York Jets, but he was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday as preparations for the Lions began.
Yardbarker
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
