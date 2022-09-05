Read full article on original website
Springfield High Picks Up CS8 Win Over Rochester in Three Sets
The Springfield High Senators traveled to Rochester on Tuesday night for a CS8 matchup and took home a three set victory over the Rockets. They took set one 25-22 before falling in set two 17-25 that set up Springfield for another 25-22 victory in the third. Ruth Becker led Springfield with 15 kills while Megan Becker had 21 wins in the victory. Emma Dixon led Rochester with 18 kills and 15 digs with Emma Teeter adding 26 assists.
Pleasant Plains Sweeps Sacred Heart Griffin In Straight Sets
Pleasant Plains got seven kills from Sienna Hadley and five each from Peyton Bergschneider and Sydney McAfee to sweep Sacred Heart Griffin in straight sets 25-17, 25-17 to move to 8-1 on the season. Rori Hanken had seven kills for the Cyclones, Ava Hillyer had 17 assists.
Senators Shut Out Rockets On The Road For CS8 Win
A couple sophomores found the back of the net for Springfield to give the Senators a 2-0 win over Rochester. Vincent Pratt and Evan Carrell scored the goals in the first half and Joe Brudnak preserved the shutout.
Xtreme Outlaw Sprints Head To Illinois For Doubleheader
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation is back in action this weekend with back-to-back races in Illinois — Friday, Sept. 9, at Jacksonville Speedway and Saturday, Sept. 10, at Spoon River Speedway. While the series hasn‘t seen action since the inaugural...
Effingham Radio
James “Danny” Fuller, 68
James “Danny” Fuller, 68, of Mattoon, Illinois, passed away at 2:02 PM in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. James was born December 6, 1953 in Mattoon, Illinois the son of James Harold and Marilyn (Barr) Fuller. He was a truck driver for Boswell Farms and worked at RR Donnelly for many years. He was a former member of the Mattoon Eagles Club in Mattoon, Illinois and he enjoyed gardening.
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
Tuscola’s split with high school principal called ‘mutual,’ over a ‘misunderstanding’
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Former Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus’s split with the school district was “mutual” and over a “misunderstanding,” according to his legal counsel. The Board of Education voted unanimously last week to buy Fiscus out of his two-year contract with Tuscola Community Unit School District. Generally speaking, a board doesn’t […]
Elementary School Closure Ideas Off the Table For Now in JSD117
The closure of a Jacksonville School District 117 elementary school is off the table for the time being. Early enrollment numbers at the district are up after two years of declining enrollment in grades K-5 are back up. Middle School and High School numbers are down by comparison. Overall, the district collectively saw an increase of 6 students.
Effingham Community Schools wear yellow in memory of fallen classmate
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Students in one school district are wearing yellow today in memory of a fallen classmate. In a Facebook post, Effingham Community Schools encourage all students and staff to wear yellow to school on Wednesday, September 7th to show support for the family and friends of Keaton Gabel. Family and friends have […]
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois to host food box drive-up day
September 6, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
One Of The Best Haunted Houses In Illinois Is An Entire Hour Of Terror
On what level of scare do you look for when it comes to haunted houses and attractions? Do you prefer a hay ride with "chilling" displays and eerie music or do you want to be scared so bad you might wet yourself? Of the best-rated haunted houses in Illinois, one of them is an hour long.
I Love A Parade!
(PANA) — The 88th Pana Labor Day Parade drew thousands of spectators from all over central Illinois on Monday, Sept. 5. The temperature was ideal and the overcast kept spectators from being sunburnt. The parade was led by the Pana American Legion Color Guard, followed by a giant American flag held by members of Pana Elks Lodge 1261. In the lower inset is the Taylorville High School Marching band and in the upper inset, a favorite of any parade, scooping up candy!
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
Decatur gas station robbed
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a suspect after a Circle K gas station in Decatur was robbed. The robbery happened at the gas station at 205 W. 1st Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Decatur police said a suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. An employee gave...
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money. “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident. “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
