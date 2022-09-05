– Richard A. “Dick” Brodeur, of Northborough and former resident of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 20222. He was 94 years old. His best friend and beloved wife of 68 years, Alice T. (Beauregard) Brodeur passed in 2018. Dick leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he considered as his own children: Pamela Crowley and her husband Paul, Lynn Cetrano and her husband John, Lawrence Brodeur and his wife Joyce, Mark Brodeur and his wife Regina, Margaret Guardiani and her husband Edward, Thomas Brodeur and his wife Maureen, Constance Brodeur Sassi and her husband Thomas, Christine Mooshian and her husband John, Diane Thompson, and Judith Murphy and her husband Timothy. He was predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Stubbert, and by three brothers, Albert, Paul and George Brodeur.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO