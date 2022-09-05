Read full article on original website
Events on the horizon at Shrewsbury Senior Center
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Senior Center is kicking off fall with plenty of events for residents to attend. A health fair hosted by the senior center is taking place at the center, which is located at 98 Maple Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 12 to 4 p.m. If...
Marlborough recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day
MARLBOROUGH – Candles illuminated the hill in front of the Walker Building as community members gathered Aug. 31 to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day. During the vigil, speakers discussed the grief of losing loved ones to overdose and the hope of recovery from substance abuse disorder. The guest speakers...
Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’
SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
Sandra Babineau, 80, of Marlborough
– Sandra Babnieau, 80, of Marlborough, died Friday, September 2, 2022 at UMass Memorial Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter to the late Francis and Doris (Zanca) Sawyer and sister to the late Richard Sawyer and was predeceased by her husband Vincent Babineau. A lifelong resident of Marlborough, Sandra was...
Russell A. Horne, 77, of Marlborough
– Russell A. Horne, 77, of Marlborough formerly of Framingham died Thursday September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ludlow, he was the son of the late Bertram & Roberta (Russell) Horne, and the loving husband for 55 years to Doreen J. (Tosches) Horne. Russell was raised and...
‘Live each day as it comes:’ Shrewsbury resident celebrates 102 birthday
SHREWSBURY – Doris Paolini recently celebrated her 102 birthday – years of “living each day as it comes” – surrounded by her family and friends at the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Paolini grew up in town and worked as a cook for the Shrewsbury...
Ryan Newell named Southborough Police Chief
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department has a new chief. After serving as acting chief for several month, Ryan Newell was appointed chief by the Select Board on Aug. 30. The Select Board interviewed both Newell and Sgt. Sean McCarthy on Aug. 29. “I’m ready for this position. I’m...
Barbara M. Saide, 93, of Westborough
– Barbara M. Saide, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022. She was the devoted wife of the late, Alvin “Al” Saide. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Blanche (Trudell) and George Champagne; and by her siblings, Hector and Arnold Champagne, Marjorie Page and her husband George, and Yvonne Latino and her husband Joseph; and by a niece, Beverly (Marcimo) Latino.
Carolyn R. Ayres, 81, of Grafton
– Carolyn R. Ayres, 81, of Grafton, formerly of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. She was the wife of Donald H. Ayres. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Christine (MacLeod) Anderson. She was raised in Waltham...
Rain doesn’t stop Marlborough’s Labor Day Parade, Bed Race
MARLBOROUGH – A rainy Sept. 5 didn’t stop hearty holiday revelers from celebrating Marlborough’s 70th Labor Day Parade, preceded by Marlborough Lions Club’s longtime Bed Race. Marchers, bands and float riders endured rain while traveling the 1.7-mile parade route. The route also served as a campaign...
Richard A. Brodeur, 94, of Northborough
– Richard A. “Dick” Brodeur, of Northborough and former resident of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 20222. He was 94 years old. His best friend and beloved wife of 68 years, Alice T. (Beauregard) Brodeur passed in 2018. Dick leaves behind many nieces and nephews that he considered as his own children: Pamela Crowley and her husband Paul, Lynn Cetrano and her husband John, Lawrence Brodeur and his wife Joyce, Mark Brodeur and his wife Regina, Margaret Guardiani and her husband Edward, Thomas Brodeur and his wife Maureen, Constance Brodeur Sassi and her husband Thomas, Christine Mooshian and her husband John, Diane Thompson, and Judith Murphy and her husband Timothy. He was predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Stubbert, and by three brothers, Albert, Paul and George Brodeur.
Roger P. Malboeuf, 76, of Grafton
– Roger P. Malboeuf, 76, passed away August 21, 2022 following an illness. He was predeceased by his wife Linda (Ford) Malboeuf. He leaves his son Christopher Malboeuf and his wife Lora, his grandchildren Timothy Malboeuf and his wife Tara and Sam and Matthew Malboeuf and his great-grandchildren Aribella and Jaxan and his brother Maurice Malboeuf.
Select Board to interview Regal Cinema RFP respondents
WESTBOROUGH – Tonight’s Select Board meeting will include interviews with the three companies who have filed responses to the town’s request for proposals (RFP) for the former Regal Cinemas. Located at 231 Turnpike Road, the building has been vacant since the cinemas closed in 2017. The Select...
Marlborough police log, Sept. 9 edition
8:20 a.m. Liberty Hill Apartments/Main St. Trespassing. 8:56 a.m. Extended Stay America/Northboro Road East. Suspicious activity. 10:16 a.m. Hosmer St. Trespassing. 10:52 p.m. The Heights at Marlborough Apts/Briarwood Ln. Trespassing. 1:57 p.m. Ken’s Foods/D’Angelo Dr. MVA property damage only. 2:34 p.m. Maple St. Fraud/forgery. 5:05 p.m. East Main/Main...
Robert C. O’Regan, 76, of Hudson
– Robert “Bob” Charles O’Regan, 76, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 50 years, Joan I. (Sasseville) O’Regan. Bob was...
Hazmat, bomb squad crews respond to Marlborough condominiums
MARLBOROUGH – Hazmat and bomb squad crews are currently responding to the Sheffield Court Condominiums on Boston Post Road East. “At this point, state hazmat and bomb squad technicians are supporting Marlborough police and Marlborough fire after first responders observed unknown chemicals during a medical call,” said spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Jake Wark.
Eugene R. Filipe, 93, of Hudson
Hudson – Eugene R. Filipe, 93, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. He leaves his wife of 72 years, Theresa Marie (MacLellan) Filipe. Besides his wife, Eugene is survived by his children, Mary Mathews of Hudson, Lorraine Plummer and husband...
Sharp Plumbing offering savings on water heater installation
NORTHBOROUGH – Sharp Plumbing in Northborough is currently offering $150 off a new water heater installation. Sharp Plumbing prides itself as being a top plumbing and heating company since 2011. Sharp Plumbing said its team members are highly trained and continue their education in order to meet residential and...
Hudson police arrest man after he fled scene of crash
HUDSON – A Worcester man faces charges after he was found in possession of a firearm without a license and fled the scene of a two-car crash. Jordan Coll-Torres, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle/property damage accident, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, carrying a fireman without a license and larceny of a firearm.
Grafton police log, Sept. 9 edition
12:32 a.m. Upton St. Motor vehicle stop. 1:08 a.m. Estabrook Rd. Ambulance – medical. 9:03 a.m. Worcester St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:55 a.m. Bridge St. Accident – hit & run. 12:09 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Ambulance – medical. 3:33 p.m. Upton St. Keeping the peace. 5:50 p.m....
