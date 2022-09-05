Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Me Time
Some movies make a person laugh, others cry, and then some try to make people do both simultaneously or at different moments. Me Time is one of those movies that many people will simply laugh at while not worrying too much about the emotional side of things. On the one hand, it is fun to identify as a stay-at-home father and watch Kevin Hart try to handle the chaos of running a home and taking care of his kids. On the other, a few moments make it appear less than appealing since Hollywood loves to exaggerate and build things up in ways that might make them funnier and far more dramatic. But hey, it makes for an amusing movie since there is plenty of laughter to be had, even if it’s a little cringe-worthy and not always the type of material that makes a lot of sense. However, that makes this movie a little more entertaining since life is sometimes a bit chaotic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hardcore horror fans share the films that still manage to scare them
Desensitized horror fans are picking the movies that made them feel like terrified newbies all over again, and we encourage you all to proceed with caution. “To all the seasoned, long-term horror fans such as myself, who don’t really get scared anymore but sincerely love and appreciate this genre,” Redditor abenz39 began, “what was the last movie you saw that actually bothered and stuck with you?”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Transformers’ fan points to a single ‘Revenge of the Fallen’ scene as proof Michael Bay never cared about the franchise
Michael Bay, perhaps one of the most polarizing artists in the world of entertainment, is far from everyone’s cup of tea. For every moviegoer that can’t get enough of Bay’s unhinged, stunt-heavy, full-throttle rollercoasters, there’s another that laments the director as a prime example of Hollywood’s storytelling penchant going the way of the dodo.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Netflix Reveals Fall and Holiday Movie Release Dates
The fall movie season is right around the corner, meaning Netflix will have subscribers busy for the last three months of the year. The streamer has a mix of new movies expected to attract awards and new holiday hits for the Christmas season. It all starts Thursday when two new movies hit the streamer.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Collider
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Collider
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Torn Hearts
It’s always fun to see older stars we’ve grown up with over the years and still enjoy when they show up in a random cameo or extended role. Katey Sagal is one of those celebrities that people either know or don’t since she was a big star in Married…With Children as Peg Bundy. She’s been in That 70s Show as well and has shown up now and then in other features over the years, and she even started her career as a singer and songwriter. That’s a perfect point to bring up since Sagal’s role in this movie is the surviving sister of a legendary country-singing duo who became a recluse in her later years and has been the subject of many rumors people have decided to spread. When Leigh and Jordan, two aspiring country singers who have been friends for a couple of years, decide to pay an unscheduled visit to Harper Dutch, they find that her house is in disrepair, and her attitude is that of one who just wants to be left alone. However, when they suggest that she follow them on the road to writing another song, Harper’s mood gradually shifts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
String Theory: 'Pinocchio' Movie Review
A classic fairy tale comes to magical life once again in this tall tale of a wooden puppet who longs to become a real boy. Pinocchio, the little Italian marionette, has been around for quite a while—almost 250 years, in fact. His roots are in a novel published in the late 1880s by Tuscan author Carlo Gilodi, and his story “came alive” for American audiences with the beloved 1940 animated Disney film that’s still considered an unqualified House of Mouse-terpiece and a high-water mark for golden-age, hand-illustrated cinematic storytelling.
You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies
To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
Polygon
WALL-E will be the first Disney film in the Criterion Collection
The home-video company Criterion announced Thursday that Pixar Animation Studios’ feature WALL-E will join the Criterion Collection in November, as the first Disney or Pixar movie to receive a Criterion release. The Criterion edition will be released Nov. 22, with pre-orders opening Oct. 18. Criterion, a curation company that...
TVOvermind
Fear Street Part One: 1994 Cast
Fear Street has been a franchise of more adult-oriented fear-inducing content leaning more toward slasher films versus previous R.L. Stine works that were more focused on younger audiences. Fear Street premiered outside the book series as a Netflix trilogy of films that each tells different eras of the same event. While the stories connect in several ways, between cast, story, and more, there can be some confusing elements between the three films. Below we’ve detailed the cast of Fear Street Part One: 1994 and other information such as where else the actors have been seen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reactions to ‘Barbarian’ praise it as the most twisted horror film of the year
Barbarian is about to stomp into cinemas and it looks like good news for horror fans as early reactions pour in on social media. Actor-director Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror is shaping up to be a solid entry to the genre. First shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, it’s out at the end of the week and these reactions should give plenty of hope to those searching for spooky season entertainment.
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
LOS ANGELES Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Clerks is a series that began as a lark and became really dark at the end. Clerks III, in theaters Tuesday, reflects writer-director Kevin Smith's bout with mortality for better or worse, but not necessarily comedically. Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) are...
Comments / 0