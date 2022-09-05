Read full article on original website
Nancy Kinsch
3d ago
Austin did an amazing job. The movie took us on a history trip and loved it. I am and will always be an Elvis fan😊
Reply
19
Gina Horton
3d ago
Austin -- amazing! He acted Elvis inside the story and not in front of it so you the feel for Presley's life and the colonal's control.
Reply
10
O C
1d ago
We enjoyed the movie. It took a lot of liberties on the truth, but it’s such a great subject.Elvis was the King and the kid did a much better job than previous movies. Tom Hanks was creepy as COL. Tom Parker.
Reply
4
Related
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’
Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley NOT Dead? Theory Suggests He's Alive and Even Appeared In A Movie
Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977, but is he truly dead?. Several conspiracy theorists claim he never died. This week, admirers of the King of Rock and Roll commemorate Elvis Week, a yearly commemoration time to honor him, who died 45 years ago at his Graceland residence. However, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
Gene Autry Was Worth an Astounding Amount at the Time of His Death Even After Adjusting for Inflation
Here's a look at the storied career and eventual net worth of Gene Autry (the Singing Cowboy) at the time of his death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Movie John Wayne Broke 3 Ribs While Filming
John Wayne broke three ribs after falling off a horse while filming a movie
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood
Chevy Chase's reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why he's among the most disliked actors in Hollywood.
Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western
John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
John Wayne Once Surprised Johnny Carson With a Walk-on Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’
John Wayne once surprised Johnny Carson with a walk-on appearance on The Tonight Show, something not every Hollywood star could have gotten away with. Why did Wayne tell Carson he stopped by the show unannounced? And on what other stage did the two icons appear not long before Wayne’s death a few years later? Read …
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Patrick Swayze’s Wife Says He’d Have Put ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel In A Corner
Patrick Swayze famously starred alongside Jennifer Grey in 1987’s Dirty Dancing, which was followed by a 2004 sequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. While Havana Nights serves as a prequel, it featured a cameo by Swayze, and the series is due for yet another entry due out in 2024. Swayze...
Comments / 17