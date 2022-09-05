Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: White House says Biden administration is preparing to release CHIPS funds
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that the Biden administration is preparing to divvy up $50 billion in federal assistance to the computer chip industry. Watch the briefing in the player above. “With this funding, we’re going to make sure the United States is never again in a position...
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Muslim Groups Are Alarmed By New CNN Boss’ First Big Hire
John Miller resigned from the NYPD after lying about its Muslim surveillance program. Now he’s covering law enforcement for CNN.
WATCH: Secretary of Defense Austin and Gen. Milley say Ukraine military aid will continue
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group leaves its recent meetings “with lots of momentum” and plans to support Ukraine with the military aid that country needs “over the long haul.”. Watch the press conference in the player above. “That means...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is still pushing for an Iran nuclear deal despite setbacks
The State Department says the U.S. will continue to push for an Iran deal despite recent setbacks in negotiations. Watch the briefing in the player above. “There is really only one ultimate end goal of this deal,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “That is to ensure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: U.N. agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.
During visit to Kyiv, Blinken announces $2B in US military aid for Europe
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President...
Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Justice Department appeals judge’s decision to grant ‘special master’ to review records seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department...
WATCH: Pentagon says Russia has asked North Korea for weapons
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. Watch the full briefing in the player above. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder,...
At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia, U.N. says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief predicted Tuesday that at least $1 billion will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation.
Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East warming almost twice as fast as global average, report finds
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The eastern Mediterranean and Middle East are warming almost twice as fast as the global average, with temperatures projected to rise up to 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if no action is taken to reverse the trend, a new report says.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0