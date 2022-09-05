Manorville Man Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into Tree In Bellport

The area where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.

It happened in Bellport at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

A 40-year-old Manorville resident was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the SCPD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

