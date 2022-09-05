ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellport, NY

Manorville Man Seriously Injured After SUV Crashes Into Tree In Bellport

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4QNk_0hino7Qf00
The area where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.

It happened in Bellport at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.

A 40-year-old Manorville resident was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the SCPD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MELVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Manorville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bellport, NY
City
Manorville, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of September 8

Steven P. Thompson, 36, of Bay Shore was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 21, at 2:41 a.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Jinsop R. Parra-Gutama, 30, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 16, at 12:08 a.m. and charged with misdemeanor DWI. According to police, at 11:41 p.m., police pulled him over while he was driving east on Cedar Street after seeing his driver’s side window was shattered and the driver side mirror broken in what appeared to have been a prior accident. Police said he appeared to have been drinking and arrested him. John Brown, 43, of East Hampton was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 23 at 9:28 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor ... 1 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Trying to Steal a Ferrari in Montauk

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a vehicle and stole a bicycle in Montauk. A man attempted to steal an unlocked 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, causing damage to the vehicle’s electrical components, from the parking lot of Montauk Manor, located at 236 Edgemere St., on August 21 at approximately 4 a.m. The man then stole a blue Salsa Bucksaw bicycle from a bike rack affixed to a 2008 Toyota. The stolen bicycle has a value of approximately $5,000.
MONTAUK, NY
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95

A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
FORT LEE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Suffolk County Police#Traffic Accident#Dodge Durango#Provost Ave#The Scpd Fifth Squad#Daily Voice Suffolk
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
longisland.com

Manhattan Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Manhattan female for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM in Inwood. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers were on patrol when they observed a black 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, no front license plate and a defective headlight traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard near the intersection of Bayview Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Two arrested in Valley Stream after driver runs away from police

Two men face multiple charges after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a police chase of the driver who allegedly struck two officers before being taken into custody, according to police. Police officers pulled over a Honda heading west on W. Merrick Road for illegally tinted windows on Sept. 3 around 7:15 p.m.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Caught Breaking Into Cars In Trumbull, Police Say

Three Connecticut teenagers have been charged for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a Fairfield County apartment complex. The three were arrested in Trumbull on Wednesday, Sept. 7, following the incident at the Ten Trumbull Apartments. The New Haven County teens, identified as David Mitchell, age 18,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy