Meghan Markle’s Father Slams Her for the Way She ‘Constantly Throws the Royal Family Under the Bus’

By Wendy Michaels
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle ’s father Thomas Markle slammed his daughter for the comments she made in a recent interview with The Cut. The Duchess of Sussex, according to Thomas, “constantly throws the royal family under the bus .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJVux_0hinnv0B00
Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle revealed they were ‘upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy’

During an August 2022 interview with The Cut , Meghan spoke about her time in the royal family, mentioning how challenging it became for her and Prince Harry.

Ultimately, they decided leaving the royal family was the best move. “Anything to just … because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy ,” she said. “So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.’”

Meghan Markle’s father said she ‘throws the royal family under the bus’

In an interview with Daily Mail , Thomas shared his concern for the queen and the royal family, believing that Meghan often “throws” them “under the bus.”

“[The queen] is a 96-year-old lady who has given her life to her people and she doesn’t deserve this when she is also in poor health ,” he explained. “I do feel sorry for her and wish her all the best and hope she feels better soon.”

Thomas continued, “It can’t be easy for her to read all these things my daughter is saying.”

He added, “Meghan constantly throws the royal family under the bus. The Meghan I knew was sweet, kind and compassionate. I don’t know where that girl went. I have to hope that she is still in there somewhere and that she will make peace with our family, and Harry’s, before it is too late.”

Thomas Markle said Meghan’s claim she ‘lost’ him isn’t true

Thomas also called out his daughter for saying she “lost” him, explaining that she “dumped” him.

During her interview with The Cut, she explained, “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Thomas told Daily Mail, “I am still very ill and trying to recover from the stroke in May . Yet every time she opens her mouth she brings me into [the story]. It never ends.”

He continued, “She didn’t ‘lose’ me, she dumped me. I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn’t changed.”

Thomas went on to explain how he wants to reconnect with Meghan, Harry, and their kids. “I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time,” he said.

In response to Meghan explaining how “forgiveness is really important” in the interview, Thomas asked, “If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can’t she forgive me?”

Her father continued, “I have apologized to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her. I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?”

He further said that her interview comments “brings up all the pain and causes so much stress,” calling it “very upsetting.”

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Trying to Create an Alternative Woke Royal Family,’ Author Says

Comments / 64

HannahGrace
3d ago

Who's allowed Meghan to throw the Royals under the bus? Harry has! He's obvious a weak person who has allowed her to do and say anything about his family. She's an evil, manipulative, liar and HE allows it. This is ALL on HIM. He could stop it if he truly wanted to. Pathetically WEAK.

Reply(5)
32
Bob in Florida
3d ago

Meghan definitely displays signs of psychosis. No person who is not mentally ill shows a pattern over many years of complete ingratitude and completely Irrational cruelty toward those in her life who have treated her exceptionally well, and then turns on them, concocts easily disproven lies about them and about her past, and repays generosity and affection with cruelty and cunning scheming to improve her own goals for herself. Or perhaps she is simply an extremely evil narcissist who cares for noone on Earth other than herself. Such people are known as psychopaths or sociopaths. They have no sense of guilt or conscience.

Reply(1)
14
Betty Jo Kirk
3d ago

is everyone afraid of this woman always calling her duchess as they call the real Dutchess Catherine, Kate. there must be something about obnoxious people that fascinate the American public. She's another 45 and she proves it every time she opens her mouth.

Reply(6)
11
