‘Sister Wives’: Why Fans Predict Meri and Kody Break Up in the Season 17

By Julia Odom
 3 days ago

Sister Wives fans have reason to believe that Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown will call it quits in the upcoming Season 17. Now that his third wife, Christine Brown has decided to leave, does this mean that Meri will follow suit? Here’s why Sister Wives fans predict Kody and Meri’s separation.

Meri is devastated by Christine’s decision to leave in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 trailer

Meri has been posting a lot of cryptic messages on her Instagram

‘Sister Wives’ fans predict Meri and Kody will announce their separation ahead of season 17

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

