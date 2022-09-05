ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution

As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY

The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
Texas Observer

Texas’ Summer from Hell

A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' visit to San Antonio in 1991

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, after seven decades as monarch of the United Kingdom. News broke early Thusday morning that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Her family had gathered to be by her side. She had celebrated 70 years on the throne in June, but was unable to attend the service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's

SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott

A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#San Antonio Missions#Historic Sites#San Antonio River#Free Events#The Historic Missions#Cultural Organization#Spanish#Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KSAT 12

San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month. The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis. The show is open on Friday, September 30, from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy