Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
saobserver.com
HISTORY OF ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE AND SLAVERY
The white Episcopalian Church in San Antonio was at the forefront of the conspiracy to make Black people subservient to the needs of whites. In 1882, the true founders of St. Philip’s College can be said to be John M Randolph, James R. Davis, Reverend Abraham Grant, J.C. Emory, R.H. Harbert, and J. C. Carnes. These men were erased from San Antonio history. They met and pushed for a state college for Black folks. They brought forth a petition in San Antonio to city hall and all the while the white Episcopalian was waiting in the wings to sabotage it by making sure they controlled the educational aspirations of Blacks in San Antonio. They were attempting to control education for Blacks with curriculum that was geared to servicing the needs of whites—slavery by another name.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
Texas’ Summer from Hell
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
Adults-only Brunch Fest to take over San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar Sept. 24
The event will feature an array of eateries, including Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and Sari Sari Supper Club, serving small bites and brunch cocktails.
MySanAntonio
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' visit to San Antonio in 1991
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, after seven decades as monarch of the United Kingdom. News broke early Thusday morning that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Her family had gathered to be by her side. She had celebrated 70 years on the throne in June, but was unable to attend the service.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
New San Antonio bar La Ruina stirs up history, tropical drinks
Here's a first look at one of San Antonio's newest cocktail bars.
Historic Southtown San Antonio building gutted by 2020 fire could have second life as coffee shop
The 1920s-era structure, known as the “Triangle Garage,” will become Oak & Saint, a coffee shop inspired by the owner's travels in Japan.
Houston Chronicle
San Antonio art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
A message is being sent to Texas GOP leaders with a head-turning piece of art that popped up in Southtown earlier this week. The piece of art, added to the side of an abandoned building at 710 S Flores St. in Southtown, features a very-pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott being held by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Abbott’s likeness can be seen wearing a red T-shirt that reads “MAGA,” which one can assume is a nod to former President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and not Moms Against Greg Abbott, the group gaining steam against the governor. The drawing of Cruz, meanwhile, includes a tattoo that reads “Proud Boy” on his arm, a reference to the far-right group.
KSAT 12
Thousands crowd Alamodome ahead of Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years. Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show. KSAT’s Sky 12 is...
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pitbull, Bad Bunny, The Bacon Brothers and more
This week, San Antonio is playing host to musical heavyweights, but don't sleep on a diverse array of lesser-known touring acts.
Fans say Bad Bunny is more than an artist but icon who fights for change
SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's biggest one-night events since the pandemic began as Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert drew a sold-out crowd of more than 54,000 fans to the Alamodome, sparking excitement as well as traffic headaches in the downtown area. Fans from all across Texas were lining...
San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster
The Alamodome will open its doors for the show around 5:30 p.m., the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.
Barbacoa & Big Red Festival lineup announced
SAN ANTONIO — The lineup of performers has been announced for the 10th Annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held the weekend of October 8 and 9. The 2-day music festival will be at the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month. The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis. The show is open on Friday, September 30, from...
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
foxsanantonio.com
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
