ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver7 News KMGH

I-25 reopens in Thornton after officer shoots man who was walking in traffic

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0shU_0hinnlQ900

THORNTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 has reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway after a Thornton police officer shot a man who had been walking on the interstate Monday morning.

A press release from the Thornton Police Department Monday afternoon said officers responded to the 8500 block of I-25 around 7:30 a.m. for a well-being check on a man walking in traffic. Multiple people had called 911 to report that he was in the road and cars were swerving around him. One caller said she almost hit the man with her car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man on the northbound side of the highway and tried to talk with him. During this interaction, the man drew a weapon — it's not clear what kind — and a Thornton police officer shot him, the department said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, according to the police.

Both lanes of I-25 remained closed for hours during the investigation. The southbound lanes reopened at 1:26 p.m. and the northbound lanes opened shortly afterward.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this police shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

Comments / 8

Maria Buysse
6d ago

I'm not surprised this doesn't happen more often. And I'm glad the Police Officer wasn't hurt. And people shouldknow that anytime you aim a gun at police, they will return fire. It's their jobto protect themselves & the public around them. And I send my condolences to the family & friendsof the deceased. May God be w/ you.

Reply
8
mick slickmick
6d ago

need way better protection need put military out in the streets stores schools all activities make people who buy ammo do a back ground check on them and if ya own a gun be able monitor who owes that gun I have no problem with that I have nothing to hide

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Dept
9NEWS

Woman injured in possible road rage shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
AURORA, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Sept. 9, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Someone broke out the glass to a building entrance on Aug. 31 in the 6700 block of 120th Avenue, causing...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
ARVADA, CO
Carscoops

Colorado Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Over Off-Duty Police Officer

Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested this week in Brighton, Colorado, after making the mistake of pulling over an off-duty police officer. The suspect is accused of using lights and a silver badge to impersonate a police officer on the road. Speaking to CBS Colorado, Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla said...
BRIGHTON, CO
NBC News

Explosion at Colorado apartment building displaces hundreds

An explosion at an Aurora, Colorado, apartment building Saturday forced hundreds of people to flee their homes and left three people injured, according to authorities. The explosion occurred at the building on East Alameda Avenue on Saturday morning, when the Aurora Fire Rescue arrived after reports of smoke coming from the building, the fire department said on Twitter. Upon arrival, the crew "began searching for hazards when an explosion occurred," the department said in the Twitter post.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Girlfriend's leg broken during argument with Denver Sheriff's deputy

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy faces several charges after his girlfriend's leg was broken during an argument at her Aurora home, an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department says. Ernest Parker was arrested by APD on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Aurora man sentenced in fatal stabbing

A 24-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the throat in April 2020, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Marcos Gutierrez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June, with District Attorney Brian Mason announcing the sentence this...
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy