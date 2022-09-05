I-25 reopens in Thornton after officer shoots man who was walking in traffic

THORNTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 has reopened between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway after a Thornton police officer shot a man who had been walking on the interstate Monday morning.

A press release from the Thornton Police Department Monday afternoon said officers responded to the 8500 block of I-25 around 7:30 a.m. for a well-being check on a man walking in traffic. Multiple people had called 911 to report that he was in the road and cars were swerving around him. One caller said she almost hit the man with her car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man on the northbound side of the highway and tried to talk with him. During this interaction, the man drew a weapon — it's not clear what kind — and a Thornton police officer shot him, the department said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died, according to the police.

Both lanes of I-25 remained closed for hours during the investigation. The southbound lanes reopened at 1:26 p.m. and the northbound lanes opened shortly afterward.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this police shooting.

This remains an active investigation.