danspapers.com
Honoring Our September 9, 2022 Dan’s Cover Artist Jules Feiffer
This week's cover art was created for Dan's Papers by the illustrious cartoonist and writer Jules Feiffer, whose last cover for the paper was way back in 2015. In his 93 years, Feiffer has earned a Pulitzer Prize for...
Guild Hall Happening Puts Climate Change in the Frame at Main Beach
As renovations progress at Guild Hall's historic home in East Hampton, the cultural institution continues its off-site programming with the final exhibition of 2022, Swept Away: Love Letter to a Surrogate(s), featuring art and performance at Main Beach over four consecutive Saturdays between September 10 and October 1, from 7–10 p.m. each evening.
U-Pick Apples Hotspots on the East End
Apple picking season is finally here. It's time for you to get picking at your favorite spot for U-pick apples on the East End. U-Pick Apples in the Hamptons + North Fork. Hank's Pumpkintown: Beginning on September 10, apple picking...
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover
An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer's ex-girlfriend's love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
