ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Man found shot to death in Tacoma intersection. Police investigate as homicide

By Adam Lynn
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZPYn_0hinmvxy00

A man was found shot dead in a Tacoma intersection Monday morning, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

A Tacoma Fire Department crew spotted the man’s body at 5:13 a.m. at East 72nd and I streets, police reported on Twitter. Firefighters provided aid and called for police.

The adult male was declared dead at the scene, and detectives and evidence technicians were dispatched to investigate. No other information was immediately available about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Traffic in the area was blocked off.

It was the second murder in the city in two days.

A woman with a gunshot wound to the head was found early Sunday morning in the 3700 block of South Cedar Street, a few blocks west of police headquarters.

There have been at least 34 homicides in Tacoma this year.

Comments / 20

baby d
3d ago

these murders have nothing to do with voting.I just kids raised by the wrong people and you've got your gang members who are shooting anybody and they are initiating new recruits and this is part of their initiation. that is going on all over the state as there are games in Erie county and this isn't going to go away. anytime soon. we'll have to be vigilant and pack our own pistols. if I get shot and I'm going down at least I'm going to pull my pistol out and shoot back. I may have two breaths left in me but hopefully my bullet will hit them in the head..

Reply
2
Rea Le Miel E. Franco
3d ago

with all the cameras in this city how isn't this perpetrator not caught??

Reply(2)
7
D R
3d ago

Normal day in that Leftist Democrat Festering Cesspool. You people get what you vote for. Good luck with that!

Reply(3)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in shooting at SeaTac apartment building

SEATAC, Wash. — A man died from his injuries after he was shot at a SeaTac apartment complex. On Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., King County deputies were dispatched to the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South. A man there reported that he shot someone who had been trying to break into his apartment.
SEATAC, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Violent Crime#Tacoma Fire Department#E 72nd I#Tacoma Police Department
q13fox.com

Kitsap Co. deputies looking to ID woman seen with Olalla double homicide suspect

OLALLA, Wash. - Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are looking to identify a woman who was seen with the man accused in a gruesome double homicide in Olalla last month. Deputies say the woman was seen with the murder suspect, 40-year-old Shaun Rose, at a Burger King in Puyallup on the day he allegedly killed Steven and Mina Schulz inside their home on Aug. 18.
OLALLA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
q13fox.com

Deadly shooting in Federal Way

Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Homicide investigation underway after person found dead on Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. — The death of a person who was found on a street in Tacoma Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide. Tacoma Fire Department personnel saw a male in the roadway at East 72nd Street and East I Street in the Eastside neighborhood at 5:13 a.m. The person appeared to have been shot, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple

An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy