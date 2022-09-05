Read full article on original website
Brad C. Buckley
Brad C. Buckley passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Most recently of Southport, Maine he grew up in Essex, Massachusetts and was the beloved son of Mike and Jackie Buckley of Southport. He was born on April 10, 1983 and attended Essex Elementary...
Sandra A. Thibault
Sandra Ann Thibault passed away on Aug. 22, 2022 at the Gregory Wing at St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor after a long battle with a spinal cord injury and multiple health issues. Sandra was born on Feb. 13, 1941 on Southport Island in her childhood home in Cozy Harbor to...
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop
Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?” Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
Sara Rogers Celebrates 5 Years at Newcastle Realty
Sara began her career in real estate as a Sales Agent at Newcastle Realty in 2017 and has spent the last several years as an Associate Broker helping families and individuals achieve their real estate goals. Recently fulfilling additional educational requirements to elevate her license to the highest level of Broker, Sara takes pride in her ability to guide both buyers and sellers through real estate transactions of all kinds. Sara’s positive attitude, time management skills, and ability to communicate effectively help her provide top-notch services to customers and clients.
Ancient Cemetery latest: Town to pick deal for entrance
When both bids for an entrance at Ancient Cemetery ran over budget, Wiscasset selectmen OK’d town officials Sept. 6 to review the bids, pick the lowest qualified one and tap the board’s contingency account for the extra money needed. Town Manager Dennis Simmons told selectmen Great Works Landscape...
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next Senior Center Public Supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 21. Menu will be lentil soup, salad, bread, roast pork, roasted sweet potato wedges, vegetable medley, applesauce, and chocolate bread pudding. Doors open at 4:30. Soup, salad and bread will be available starting at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations, please.
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair, 91, peacefully passed away Sept. 6 at her home in Boothbay Harbor with her family by her side. Service information will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will be published once available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Woolwich selectmen nix request to borrow tent
To avoid setting a precedent, Woolwich selectmen in a split decision Sept. 6 turned down a request to loan a tent for a non-profit children’s Halloween event. Janine and Lee Hague of Rescue Charlie’s Friends had hoped to borrow the tent for their HOWL–O–WEEN Spooktacular planned for Oct. 22 and 23.
Fall community literacy events at Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat
Free community literacy events return to the Merry Barn on Sept. 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Beginning with International Dot Day, we will join in the global celebration of creativity, courage and collaboration, inspired by Peter H. Reynolds’ book The Dot. “The Dot is the story of a...
Live Edge Music Festival Sept. 18
Join us Sept. 18 for the 10th annual Live Edge Music Festival at Hidden Valley Nature Center from noon to 6 p.m. A fun-filled day of live music, great local food and beer—all set in the midst of HVNC’s 1,000 acres of trails, pond shore frontage and bogs.
Midcoast Symphony Orchestra to perform outdoors
The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (MSO) performs at the Brunswick Town Mall on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon. The concert will be near the mall’s gazebo. Audience members should provide their own blankets or chairs. This free outdoor concert, sponsored by Brunswick Downtown Association as part of its Community BBQ,...
Taxes to be set Sept. 8
Two meetings in three days were planned in Wiscasset, one to commit taxes and the other to, among other business, consider setting a special town meeting to settle an overdraft in the budget year just ended. Town Manager Dennis Simmons explained in his report to the board, the town’s year-end...
LincolnHealth announces drive-up flu vaccine clinic schedule
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
‘Abstract’ and Ann Slocum solo show openings
The all “Abstract” show is open at River Arts in Damariscotta and will run until Oct. 15. Juror, Celeste Henriquez, selected 82 works from 146 submissions of sculpture, painting, photography, print making and assemblage. A full range of styles exhibited from expressionistic to minimalism, this show represents artists in a dazzling and surprising body of work from all over the state of Maine.
BRHS, WHS cross country
The Boothbay Region and Wiscasset high schools’ cross country team had its debut race in Brunswick Sept. 2. The girls and boys teams were shorthanded, but Coach Nick Scott described the meet as a fantastic outing for the start to a promising season. The teams faced Brunswick, Morse, Camden Hills Regional and Medomak Valley Regional high schools.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
Wiscasset welcomes Laser Skin Bar by Betsy
In addition to working in the beauty industry as a cosmetologist/salon owner for over 30 years, Betsy Varian, owner of Laser Skin Bar by Betsy, is now certified and trained in laser technology providing fast, safe, and effective treatment on skin and hair. All treatments will be administered with an EVO Light laser. This laser uses adjustable wavelength options and intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy addressing areas of unwanted hyperpigmentation.
Army Corps of Engineers warns Fort Baldwin’s neighbors
Southport and Damariscove Island are among Fort Baldwin’s neighbors being warned about the possible existence of decades-old unactivated munitions in the Kennebec River. County Administrator Carrie Kipfer shared information from an Army Corps of Engineers warning to the fort’s surrounding communities. Fort Baldwin is in Phippsburg. On Sept....
Wiscasset selectmen keep tax rate flat
In a 5-0 vote Thursday night, Sept. 8, Wiscasset selectmen set the tax rate at $20.08 per $1,000 of assessed valuation – the same rate as last year. To do it, they took $275,000 from the fund balance. According to the discussion at the town office and carried on Zoom, and Town Manager Dennis Simmons’ email to the board Sept. 7, even with that sum removed, the fund balance should top $2 million.
Let there be (the) light
What do you think of the fairly new traffic lights at Woolwich’s Nequasset Road-Route 1 intersection? As a motorist, I have been liking the much easier entry onto or across Route 1. And the lights do not stay red long enough for Route 1 commuters to be significantly held up. If so little time makes someone late, hopefully the lights will always be green for them; or better yet, and more reliably, leave earlier, since the nearby construction work can add to travel time also.
