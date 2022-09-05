Read full article on original website
Andy's Barbaque
3d ago
There they go again. This is one of the few instances where it is correct to say that free speech and the first amendment are under attack. The first amendment states that the government cannot persecute someone over their words, yet here they are doing that very thing 🤔 where's the 'free speech' activists now? They absolutely should not have arrested her for comments she made. I'm disappointed in SC, I thought that we were past this
