Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Behind-the-scenes with the Red Pandas at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes a new member to the family, a male Masai Giraffe calf. While the new addition is meeting the herd, families can meet the rest of the animals at the park!. Emily Yunker from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium introduced...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Giant Eagle eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning on October 20, Giant Eagle will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in its Central Ohio stores. Giant Eagle will be encouraging guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags. Stores in Central Ohio will charge a 5 cent fee per paper bag used to ensure paper bags continue to be available as shoppers transition to reusable bags.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are several things to do in Central Ohio this weekend. The Columbus Oktoberfest will be back in action all weekend and the Buckeyes will be back at The Shoe on Saturday. Whatever you plan on doing, be sure to check out the list below...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo celebrating birth of endangered Masai giraffe calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of a male Masai giraffe calf that was born on Wednesday. "With a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited "zoomies," a male Masai giraffe calf was born on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:45 p.m.," the zoo said.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Honor Flight Columbus takes flight: 84 veterans headed to Washington DC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the sun gleamed over John Glenn Columbus International Airport, inside the stars and stripes shined brightly too. Korean War veteran Jerry Roberts, 90, was among the 84 veterans headed to Washington DC. It's all a part of Honor Flight Columbus. "What it means to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South vs. Dublin Scioto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South will make the trip to Dublin Friday night to take on the Dublin Scioto Irish on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page and the CW Columbus. The Wildcats are 2-1 and are coming off...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Student arrested after bringing gun, marijuana to school in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun and marijuana to school in east Columbus. Officials said a security officer at Mason Run High School called Columbus police just before noon about a student having a gun and marijuana in his backpack. Darrell...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rainy holiday: Heavy rain dampens Labor Day across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday's wet weather forced many people to cancel or adjust their Labor Day plans. Much of Central Ohio got drenched Monday with most areas receiving several inches of rain. Parts of Knox County received upwards of 5.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

