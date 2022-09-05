Read full article on original website
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County PADS Seeks Landlord Partnerships
Grundy County PADS President, Phil Wardlow, was a recent guest on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates about the organization’s efforts to provide both emergency and independent shelter to citizens in need. Your browser does not support the audio element. Wardlow also talked about the support their...
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from river is of missing man
UPDATE 11:34 A.M. - Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman confirms the body of the man pulled from the Illinois River is that of a missing man. Ruestman says Keith R. Kohtz, 29, of Spring Bay was found Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. Kohtz was reported missing earlier by his family. Preliminary...
fox32chicago.com
Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week
WILL COUNTY - One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week. Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.
starvedrock.media
Lightning Strike Leads To Discussion About Future Of Busy Oglesby Intersection
A busy intersection on the west end of Oglesby may stay a flashing 4-way stop for the foreseeable future. Oglesby Commissioner Jason Curran says the control box for the stop lights at Orlando Smith Road and West Walnut Street south of Illinois Valley Community College was likely hit by lightning back on August 29th. He says there's an incredible amount of electrical damage. Curran says the control box has been described by professional crews as being “toast”.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Joliet Fire Department pulls body from Des Plaines River
The Joliet Fire Department retrieved a dead body from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning, according to the Joliet Police Department. Police say the man's body was found at around 7:15 by an employee of a concrete company on the river's west bank. The body was spotted near the 500 block of Railroad Street.
kanecountyconnects.com
'Chronic Wasting Disease' in Deer Subject of IDNR Meetings in Northern Illinois
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal disease that impacts the central nervous system in deer. It has been detected in several counties across northern Illinois, including in Kane County. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are invited to attend a series of informational meetings about CWD and its threat on...
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Woman Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A 30-year-old Coal City woman was sentenced in Grundy County on September 1st. Charlie Espersen pled guilty to Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a class three felony. Espersen, who was a caregiver to an elderly female family member, knowingly neglected that family member by abandoning her on January 15th of 2021 for a period of less than 24 hours in Coal City.
qrockonline.com
Closures on I-80 in Joliet over multiple weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
Central Illinois Proud
Second victim identified in LaSalle County house explosion
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities released the latest update on a Saturday explosion that killed two people at a residence in rural LaSalle. According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, 57-year-old Michele Waters is the second victim who was injured in the blast. She was airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Rockford, where she later died.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
wcsjnews.com
Morris Teenager Cited Following Three Vehicle Crash in Minooka
More details have been released regarding a three vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of McLindon Road and Route 6 in Minooka around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said a vehicle operated by Dominic Prignano, 19, of Morris failed to stop at a...
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
starvedrock.media
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
wcsjnews.com
Man Sentenced in Grundy County
A 36-year-old Gary, Indiana man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 1st. Donovan Campbell pled guilty to the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a class three felony. Campbell was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on May 21st. During the traffic stop, officers found a black Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.
Comments / 0