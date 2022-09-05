A busy intersection on the west end of Oglesby may stay a flashing 4-way stop for the foreseeable future. Oglesby Commissioner Jason Curran says the control box for the stop lights at Orlando Smith Road and West Walnut Street south of Illinois Valley Community College was likely hit by lightning back on August 29th. He says there's an incredible amount of electrical damage. Curran says the control box has been described by professional crews as being “toast”.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO