Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash. As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT is reporting about 9.5 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.
WSET
'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
cbs19news
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Dashawn Hamlett, 23 of Campbell Co., has been taken into custody for a homicide along Leesville Road. Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox Co., was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County on Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained charges for...
wsvaonline.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County man found dead in vehicle
Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) in Campbell County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Labor Day, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a call that led to a homicide...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Campbell County homicide after police chase
ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On September 4, authorities found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they later identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County. After...
cbs19news
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
Man found dead, suspected homicide
A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car on Leesville Road Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrived to the 1000 block of Leesville Road to check on the welfare of a motorist. They found Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, who was deceased and thought to...
WHSV
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Route 720 bridge over I-81 closing Sept. 12 for replacement
The Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close Monday, Sept. 12. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through fall 2023. During construction Route 720...
WSET
23-year-old arrested in connection to murder on Leesville Road: Police
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on Monday morning after a passerby reported an unconscious man. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival and are reporting it as a homicide.
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s office releases name of man found dead inside vehicle in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox County, was found dead. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574. EARLIER STORY: A man was found dead inside...
wsvaonline.com
Mount Jackson man indicted for break ins
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another week to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this morning for Devin Dale Etter was continued until...
Mathews County man said he killed his parents in 'a fit of rage,' investigator testifies
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — The case against a Mathews County man accused of killing his parents is headed to a grand jury. Jonathan Moore was charged in the stabbing death of his parents back in June. On Wednesday morning, Moore appeared in court and could be seen crying throughout the hearing.
Comments / 1