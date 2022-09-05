ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Police looking to identify persons of interest in burglary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to identify two people in connection with a burglary. According to police, the incident occurred during the overnight hours of Sept. 4 at Taylors Auto Body on Brookway Drive. Anyone with information about the identities...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old

Update: Wednesday, 11:07 p.m. William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police. First report: Wednesday, 7:29 p.m. Albemarle County Police are currently leading the search for 80-year-old William Davis. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was las seen wearing a blue...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Dashawn Hamlett, 23 of Campbell Co., has been taken into custody for a homicide along Leesville Road. Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox Co., was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County on Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained charges for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office

Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Appomattox County man found dead in vehicle

Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) in Campbell County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On Labor Day, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a call that led to a homicide...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Man arrested in connection with Campbell County homicide after police chase

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On September 4, authorities found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they later identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County. After...
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Man found dead, suspected homicide

A man was found dead behind the wheel of his car on Leesville Road Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrived to the 1000 block of Leesville Road to check on the welfare of a motorist. They found Jason Marcus, 40, of Appomattox County, who was deceased and thought to...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Mount Jackson man indicted for break ins

A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another week to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this morning for Devin Dale Etter was continued until...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA

