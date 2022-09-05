Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
SNEAK PEEK: Angel's Envy Bourbon Club to open at Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville athletics has teamed up with Angel's Envy Bourbon. It was announced Thursday that Angel's Envy Bourbon, a recently-renovated club space at Cardinal Stadium, will now sport the name of the Louisville-based distillery downtown. "This is an exciting day for the University of Louisville,"...
WLKY.com
MELANnaire Marketplace celebrating 2 years of supporting Black businesses with shopping event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MELANnaire Marketplace is celebrating two years with an outdoor birthday party at Fourth Street Live!. More than 50 Black businesses will be set up like an outdoor shopping mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. This is how MELANnaire Marketplace will commemorate...
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
WLKY.com
Kaboom! National organizations work with Russell neighborhood to build new playground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kids learn many life lessons during their time on a playground, including how to share, how to fall down and get back up, and most importantly how to get along with others. So, the Louisville Central Community Center teamed up with Kaboom!, Carmax and Play Pros...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
nationalblackguide.com
Black Author Says That Everyone is Fighting an Ugly Battle Behind Their Beautiful Smiles
Visionary author Tanya White from Louisville, Kentucky always writes from her real-life experiences – that is, once the situations are over and she has gleaned pivotal lessons from them. However, never in a million years did she imagine writing through a fresh battle of grief as she began coordinating her anthology project.
foodanddine.com
Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest falls on Thursday, Sept. 15
Important tidings from Maker’s Mark (bold passage mine):. Join us at Star Hill Farm as we partner with APRON, Inc. for the most flavorful night at our Distillery, Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Throughout the evening, you will explore the Distillery grounds and delight your taste buds with food and drink from different Louisville-area chefs and bartenders, all for a good cause. The entire proceeds from your ticket will be donated directly to APRON, Inc., which provides assistance and support to members of the independent restaurant and bar community in the Louisville-area during times of need.
WLKY.com
Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
leoweekly.com
Gaslight Festival Week Returns To J-Town Soon. Here’s The Full Schedule Of Events.
The Gaslight Festival brings thousands of people to the center of J-Town every year for fun, food, music, art and more. What makes the event special isn’t just the three-day festival next weekend — it’s the week of events that precedes it. Below, we’ve got a chronological...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism officials preparing for nearly 400,000 people to enjoy 2 weeks of music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music. Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for...
WLKY.com
20-acre park coming to California neighborhood formerly devastated by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new state-of-the-art park is coming to West Louisville. The new park, which currently does not have a name, will be located on 20 acres of space at 23rd and Maple streets in the California neighborhood. On Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) joined city leaders and...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
WLKY.com
50th Middletown Family Fun Festival kicks off this weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The city of Middletown is hosting its 50th annual Middletown Family Fun Festival. The two-day event is held in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. Organizers said this will be the biggest event yet, bringing in more than 150 craft and food vendors. There will also...
leoweekly.com
Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend
Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization providing hot meals for children and adults with disabilities at risk of closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Children’s Pantry, which provides hot meals for non-profits and child and adult day care centers, opened 12 years ago. Their workers provide consistency for adults with mental and physical disabilities and children who know this may be the only hot meal they eat all day.
WLKY.com
Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
leoweekly.com
Two Louisville Haunted Attractions Named To Industry’s ‘Top Haunts’ List
The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the national organization for the scare attraction industry, announced today that two Louisville-area scare attractions have been certified for its annual “Top Haunts” list. The Haunted Hotel (3000 S. 4th St.) and The Devil’s Attic (647 W. Hill St.) were recognized...
