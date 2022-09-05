ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

SNEAK PEEK: Angel's Envy Bourbon Club to open at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville athletics has teamed up with Angel's Envy Bourbon. It was announced Thursday that Angel's Envy Bourbon, a recently-renovated club space at Cardinal Stadium, will now sport the name of the Louisville-based distillery downtown. "This is an exciting day for the University of Louisville,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
foodanddine.com

Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest falls on Thursday, Sept. 15

Important tidings from Maker’s Mark (bold passage mine):. Join us at Star Hill Farm as we partner with APRON, Inc. for the most flavorful night at our Distillery, Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Throughout the evening, you will explore the Distillery grounds and delight your taste buds with food and drink from different Louisville-area chefs and bartenders, all for a good cause. The entire proceeds from your ticket will be donated directly to APRON, Inc., which provides assistance and support to members of the independent restaurant and bar community in the Louisville-area during times of need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

50th Middletown Family Fun Festival kicks off this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The city of Middletown is hosting its 50th annual Middletown Family Fun Festival. The two-day event is held in the Wetherby Park area of Middletown. Organizers said this will be the biggest event yet, bringing in more than 150 craft and food vendors. There will also...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
leoweekly.com

Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend

Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY

