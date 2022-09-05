ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrimack, NH

Woman seriously injured in crash on the Everett Turnpike

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
MERRIMACK, NH — Merrimack Police responded to a serious crash along the Everette Turnpike Monday morning that left one woman in critical condition.

According to police, a woman was entrapped in her car after she went off the New Hampshire highway crashing into multiple trees.

The woman was the only person in the 2002 Cadillac Deville. Police said Merrimack firefighters worked for over an hour using the ‘Jaws of Life’ to get her out of the car.

The woman was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries. They did not say if the injuries are life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

