Colonial Heights, VA

Suspects spend thousands after stealing Colonial Heights JCPenney customer’s credit cards

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two men suspected of stealing a JCPenney customer’s credit cards and using them to buy thousands worth of gift cards and other items.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, an elderly woman was checking out at a JCPenney in Colonial Heights when a man took her wallet from her purse. Later that day, the woman’s credit cards were used eight times in three jurisdictions by two suspects in order to buy over $5,800 in gift cards and other items.

    Photo: Colonial Heights Police
    Photo: Colonial Heights Police
    Photo: Colonial Heights Police
  • Photo: Colonial Heights Police
    Photo: Colonial Heights Police
Suspects sought in theft from motor vehicle near Byrd Park in Richmond

The two suspects are described by police as Hispanic men, one is clean-shaven with short hair and the other has a goatee and sideburns and was wearing glasses and a hat.

Anyone who recognizes the two men pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.

