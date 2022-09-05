One suspect in Canadian stabbing massacre found dead, other brother still on the run

A suspect in one of Canada's bloodiest massacres has been found dead while his brother and fellow suspect might be wounded but remains at large, Canadian police said Monday.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray identified the deceased suspect as Damien Sanderson, 31, saying he was found near where 10 people were stabbed to death and 18 were injured early Sunday in at least 13 locations in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan.

“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self inflicted,” said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner in charge of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

She added that the circumstances that led to Damien Sanderson's death remain unclear. Bray said younger brother Myles Sanderson, 30, is believed to be in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.

Blackmore said the public should be aware that Sanderson may seek medical attention, but warned, “Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous.”

A search was underway for the brothers across three Canadian provinces Monday, when the toll of wounded from the series of stabbing attacks in and around the James Smith Cree Nation increased to 18.

The suspects had been seen Sunday driving a black Nissan Rogue in Regina, 200 miles south of where the attacks happened. Regina is about 100 miles north of the Montana border, and U.S. border officials had been notified.

"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody," Bray said Monday before Damien Sanderson's body was found.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, speaks while Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, right, looks on during a press conference at Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP

Mass killings not as common in Canada

Mass killings are less common in Canada than in the United States.

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history came in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. The 51-year-old man was shot and killed by police.

In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.

How the stabbing rampage began

Emergency calls began coming into dispatchers at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday and kept coming. An alert that suspects were being sought was issued in Saskatchewan at about 7 a.m. and was extended hours later to Manitoba and Alberta.

One witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the Indigenous reserve.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” said Ruby Works of Weldon, a village of about 200 people where some of the attacks took place.

Doreen Lees, 89, said she and her daughter were on their deck Sunday morning when they believe they saw one of the suspects. A car roared down their street and a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face,'' Lees said. "We asked his name, and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it. He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

She offered to help but the man fled, she said.

Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Heywood Yu, AP

Myles Sanderson has been sought since May

Saskatoon police say they've been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting with his parole officer and was classified as "unlawfully at large.'' Sanderson had served almost five years in prison for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, police told the CBC News in Canada. He disappeared shortly after being paroled.

Both men faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder in the attacks, and more charges were expected. Earlier, Bray said he was confident that someone in the community knows where the men are or has information that could lead to finding them. And finding them, he said, will be an important first step toward easing concerns being felt by the public across the region.

"There is a lot of grief, there's a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning," Bray said.

Killings could be linked to drugs

The RCMP's Blackmore revealed no motive for the attacks. Chief Bobby Cameron, of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, said the tragedy "is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities." Cameron urged all authorities to work to "create safer and healthier communities for our people."

Lana Head, one of those who died, was the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of two daughters.

“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. “I’m hurt for all this loss.”

Blackmore said some of the victims probably had been targeted by the suspects, while others had been attacked randomly.

Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers included Myles Sanderson on its wanted list.

Trudeau, others express shock, condolences

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed condolences to those affected by the attacks. He also urged residents of the area to remain calm. "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking," Trudeau tweeted. "I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations issued a statement saying it "sends our deepest condolences and offers a message of solidarity with the people of James Smith Cree Nation after the unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people. Our hearts break for all those impacted.”

