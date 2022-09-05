ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One suspect in Canadian stabbing massacre found dead, other brother still on the run

By John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A suspect in one of Canada's bloodiest massacres has been found dead while his brother and fellow suspect might be wounded but remains at large, Canadian police said Monday.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray identified the deceased suspect as Damien Sanderson, 31, saying he was found near where 10 people were stabbed to death and 18 were injured early Sunday in at least 13 locations in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan.

“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined. We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self inflicted,” said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner in charge of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

She added that the circumstances that led to Damien Sanderson's death remain unclear. Bray said younger brother Myles Sanderson, 30, is believed to be in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan.

Blackmore said the public should be aware that Sanderson may seek medical attention, but warned, “Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous.”

Know what’s up before you finish your cup: Sign up for the Daily Briefing morning newsletter.

A search was underway for the brothers across three Canadian provinces Monday, when the toll of wounded from the series of stabbing attacks in and around the James Smith Cree Nation increased to 18.

The suspects had been seen Sunday driving a black Nissan Rogue in Regina, 200 miles south of where the attacks happened. Regina is about 100 miles north of the Montana border, and U.S. border officials had been notified.

"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody," Bray said Monday before Damien Sanderson's body was found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBZsF_0hinlVAz00
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, speaks while Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, right, looks on during a press conference at Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP

Mass killings not as common in Canada

Mass killings are less common in Canada than in the United States.

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history came in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. The 51-year-old man was shot and killed by police.

In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.

More weekend news:

How the stabbing rampage began

Emergency calls began coming into dispatchers at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday and kept coming. An alert that suspects were being sought was issued in Saskatchewan at about 7 a.m. and was extended hours later to Manitoba and Alberta.

One witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the Indigenous reserve.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” said Ruby Works of Weldon, a village of about 200 people where some of the attacks took place.

Doreen Lees, 89, said she and her daughter were on their deck Sunday morning when they believe they saw one of the suspects. A car roared down their street and a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face,'' Lees said. "We asked his name, and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it. He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

She offered to help but the man fled, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLuzw_0hinlVAz00
Investigators gather in front of the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Heywood Yu, AP

Myles Sanderson has been sought since May

Saskatoon police say they've been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting with his parole officer and was classified as "unlawfully at large.'' Sanderson had served almost five years in prison for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats, police told the CBC News in Canada. He disappeared shortly after being paroled.

Both men faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder in the attacks, and more charges were expected. Earlier, Bray said he was confident that someone in the community knows where the men are or has information that could lead to finding them. And finding them, he said, will be an important first step toward easing concerns being felt by the public across the region.

"There is a lot of grief, there's a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning," Bray said.

Killings could be linked to drugs

The RCMP's Blackmore revealed no motive for the attacks. Chief Bobby Cameron, of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, said the tragedy "is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities." Cameron urged all authorities to work to "create safer and healthier communities for our people."

Lana Head, one of those who died, was the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of two daughters.

“It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. “I’m hurt for all this loss.”

Blackmore said some of the victims probably had been targeted by the suspects, while others had been attacked randomly.

Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers included Myles Sanderson on its wanted list.

Trudeau, others express shock, condolences

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed condolences to those affected by the attacks. He also urged residents of the area to remain calm. "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking," Trudeau tweeted. "I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured."

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations issued a statement saying it "sends our deepest condolences and offers a message of solidarity with the people of James Smith Cree Nation after the unspeakable violence that claimed the lives of innocent people. Our hearts break for all those impacted.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: One suspect in Canadian stabbing massacre found dead, other brother still on the run

Comments / 30

naka yubi
3d ago

well, you thought just because you take away people's guns that it would stop sombody that wants go on a killing spree.. you just got proven wrong as hell.... man maybe if one of those people had a gun he wouldnt have gotten away..

Reply(2)
23
Brandon Kitts
3d ago

Assault knifes now wth? Time for knife background checks and no knifes longer than 4 inches. What next Assault hammers? When will all these assault items be banned? Oh wait Assault is a act not a object.

Reply(1)
16
yourmama
3d ago

sue the maker of the knife. common sense knife laws. I guess they care more about knives than peoples lives. ban all assault style knives

Reply(2)
9
Related
US News and World Report

Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage

Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity

An Ontario Woman Missing Since 1980 Was Just Found & She Was Living Outside The Country

A woman who has been missing since 1980 from her Ottawa home has just been found, over 40 years later, though she recently passed away. According to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen when she was just 22 years old. She told some of her family members that she was thinking of moving out, as she was living with them at their place on Washington Avenue in Vanier.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC

The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Victims of the deadly stabbing spree in Canada identified

Canadian officials have identified the 10 victims who were killed in the stabbing spree that occurred on Sunday. The victims included Bonnie Burns, 48; Carol Burns, 46; Christian Head, 54; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Lana Head, 49; Wesley Petterson, 78; Thomas Burns, 23; Gregory Burns, 28; Robert Sanderson, 49; and Earl Burns, 66. All of the victims belonged to the indigenous reserve James Smith Cree Nation except for Petterson, who was from the nearby town of Weldon in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, according to an announcement shared by the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Lake Mead mob murder: Gun found near site of body in barrel

US detectives investigating a possible decades-old mob murder said Thursday they had found a gun near the spot on an evaporating Las Vegas lake bed where a body inside a barrel was discovered. A police spokesman confirmed the weapon, which was discovered by a journalist, had been located near the spot where the barrel was found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Woman drowns while filming afternoon swim on Facebook livestream at Canada hotel

A 24-year-old woman tragically drowned while filming an afternoon swim on a Facebook livestream in Canada. Careworker Hellen “Wendy” Nyabuto’s family is now seeking help to repatriate her body from Toronto to her home country of Kenya. “On Thursday 18th August, Hellen was enjoying an afternoon swim when she tragically drowned,” her younger brother Enock Nyabuto wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “Your generous contributions towards this cause are highly appreciated as we go through this extreme circumstance of losing a loved one.”Nyabuto was staying at a Key Motel in Chatsworth, Ontario, when she appeared smiling and interacting with viewers of...
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

Towering carnival ride crashes to ground, injuring 16, in shocking video

A scary scene at a traveling carnival in India was captured on video on Sept. 4. In the clip verified by NBC News, a "drop tower" — the classic carnival ride that spins passengers around while moving up and down along a pole — malfunctions and crashes to the ground. Many of the passengers' seats appear to bounce from the force of the impact once they hit the ground. The drop was about 50 feet.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Murder#Mass#Violent Crime#Nissan Rogue
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline

The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

593K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy